Matthew Gulvik (Poynette), Jayden Carpenter (Morrisonville), Derek Klein (DeForest), Tyler Zander (Windsor), Wil Geurts (Windsor), Jordan Mennes (DeForest) led area riders with division wins at Madtown BMX’s lone night of racing last week. Carpenter and Klein both came away with two wins on July 24.
The night started with Brinleigh Batz (Rio) winning the 5-&-Over Balance Bike and Charlotte Linderud (Evansville) claiming the 3 Balance Bike Division.
In a great showing by area riders, Gulvik claimed the 7-8 Local Open over Zander and Gauge McConnell (Lodi).
Carpenter followed it up with a win in the 9-10 Local Open. Chandler Pabon (DeForest) came in fourth.
Klein earned his first win in the 11-12 Local Open. Elijah Pabon (DeForest) followed in third place.
Blake Baldis (Madison) topped the field in the 11 Cruiser Division, while Chris Guay (New Berlin) took top honors in the 36-40 Cruiser Division.
Zander worked his way to first in the 8 Novice Division, while McConnell and Maximilian Stenglein (DeForest) were second and third, respectively.
Guerts picked up his win in the 9 Novice Division, while Isaak Snortum (DeForest) was second.
Ryder Redell (Lodi) and Ethan Nesbit (DeForest) finished third and fourth, respectively, behind Henry Lubkeman (Antioch) in the 12 Novice Division.
Mennes came out on top in the 15 Novice Division, while Brody Kulow (DeForest) was third.
Ayrton Cardoso (McFarland) and Kaiden Maciejewski (Burlington) were the top riders in the 7 Intermediate and 8 Intermediate divisions, respectively.
Rowan Linderud (Evansville) bested a big field in the 10 Intermediate Division. Bryer Caves (Lodi) came in fourth place.
Cole Abrams (DeForest) was the runner-up behind Jonah Lubkeman (Janesville) in the 11 Intermediate Division.
In the 41-&-Over Women Division, Toni Pabon (DeForest) was third behind Breana Bennett (Stoughton).
Carpenter’s second win came in the 9 Expert Division, while Gulvik was third.
Caid Vita (Sun Prairie) worked his way to a win in the 11 Expert Division.
Klein garnered his second win in the 12 Expert Division over Elijah Pabon.
Paige Zachary (Chaparral, NM) was the final winner of the night. He was first in the 16 Expert Division.
