The DeForest boys hockey co-op closed out the regular season last week with a split.
In their final Badger North Conference game of the year, the Norskies dropped a 5-1 decision to host Sauk Prairie on Feb. 11.
DeForest ended the regular season on a high note. The Norskies shut out visiting Milton 3-0 on Feb. 13.
The Norskies (7-16-1 overall) went 0-10 in the Badger North Conference.
Waunakee finished 9-1 to claim the Badger North title, followed by Sauk Prairie (7-3), Beaver Dam (6-3-1), Reedsburg (4-6), Baraboo (3-6-1) and DeForest.
The 12th-seeded Norskies opened WIAA Division 1 postseason play this past Tuesday against fifth-seeded Madison West. A recap will be in next week’s Times-Tribune.
Sauk Prairie 5
DeForest 1
A four-goal outburst in the second period lifted host Sauk Prairie over the Norskies.
DeForest held a lead in the game after scoring the lone goal of the first period. The Norskies’ Bryce Jacobsen scored a power-play goal 5 minutes into the game.
Sauk Prairie tied the game 3:23 into the second period with a goal by Riley Jelinek.
The Eagles took control of game with three goals over the final seven minutes of the second period. Camden Desroches, Luke Mast and Jelinek each scored a goal.
Desroches scored the lone goal in the third period.
DeForest goalie Joseph Brethouwer finished the game with 47 saves.
Jordan Oconnor had 12 saves for Sauk Prairie.
DeForest 3
Milton 0
The Norskies earned their seventh win of the season in the Badger Conference crossover game with Milton.
Defense dominated play in the first period and the game was scoreless heading into the second.
DeForest broke the scoreless tie with a power-play goal by Nicholas Garnell 8:58 into the second period.
The Norskies added two insurance goals early in the third period.
Gabriel Larson put DeForest up 2-0 2:56 into the third after scoring off assists by Jacobsen and Kody Kuchar.
Jake Barger closed out the Norskies’ scoring less than a minute later. He scored off an assist by Kuchar.
Alexander Kaminsky and Brethouwer split time in goal for DeForest. Kaminsky came away with 17 saves, while Brethouwer had three.
Milton goalie Luke Grote recorded 26 saves.
