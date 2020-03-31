Former DeForest prep standout Aleah Grundahl made a great first impression in her first season with the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team.
Grundahl led all freshman in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) with 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. She was third in the WIAC with a .495 field goal percentage (101-of-204).
For her effort, Grundahl, a forward, was named the WIAC Newcomer of the Year.
Grundahl’s coach Keri Carollo was tabbed Coach of the Year, while UW-Oshkosh’s Leah Porath was the Player of the Year.
With the help of Grundahl, the Warhawks claimed the WIAC regular-season title with a 13-1 record, while UW-La Crosse and UW-Eau Claire were second at 10-4.
Grundahl was named honorable mention All-WIAC.
The All-WIAC first team was comprised of UW-Whitewater’s Becker Raeder (Sr., guard) and Johanna Taylor (Jr., center), UW-La Crosse’s Dani Craig (Sr., guard), UW-Platteville’s Maiah Domask (Jr., guard), UW-Stout’s Amber Fabeck (Sr., forward) and Shannan Watkins (Sr., guard), UW-Eau Claire’s Anna Graaskamp (Sr., forward) and Hallee Hoeppner (Sr., guard), UW-Stevens Point’s Taylor Greenheck (Jr., guard) and UW-Oshkosh’s Leah Porath (Jr., guard).
Joining Grundahl on the honorable mention list are UW-Oshkosh’s Nikki Arneson (Jr., forward) and Olivia Campbell (Sr., guard), UW-Stevens Point’s Amber Baehman (So., guard), UW-La Crosse’s Emma Gamoke (So., guard), Ava Kramer (Jr., guard) and Delaney Schoenenberger (Sr., guard), UW-Platteville’s Morgan Horstman (Sr., guard) and UW-River Falls’ Crystal Pearson (Sr., forward).
The WIAC also named its all-defensive team, which included Campbell, Yssa Sto. Domingo (UW-Whitewater, So, guard), Schoenenberger, Taylor and Watkins.
The all-sportsmanship team included Haley DeSouza (UW-River Falls, So., guard), Becky Fesenmaier (UW-Stout, Sr., guard), Adriana Green (UW-Whitewater, Jr., guard), Erin Moran (UW-Stevens Point, Jr., post), Katelyn Morgan (UW-Eau Claire, Jr., guard), Kendal Schramek (UW-Oshkosh, So., forward), Kyah Steiner (UW-La Crosse, So., forward) and Maddy Williams (UW-Platteville, Sr., post).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.