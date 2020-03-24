DeForest Area High School has its new man in charge of the varsity football program. Aaron Mack has been hired to lead the Norskies.
Mack replaces Mike Minick, who stepped down after leading the Norskies to a WIAA Division 3 state title last fall.
Mack, who is currently the athletic director at Wisconsin Dells High School, was the Chiefs’ head football coach from 2012-2015. He then served as offensive coordinator during the 2017 season and defensive coordinator in 2018.
In his first season at WDHS, Mack led the Chiefs to their first playoff appearance in 15 years.
Prior to coming to Wisconsin Dells, Mack was the head coach at New Berlin West (2010-2012) and Iowa-Grant (2007-2010).
Like with Wisconsin Dells, Mack led New Berlin West to the playoffs in his first season. It was their first appearance in eight years.
While at Iowa-Grant, Mack led his team to a Southwest Wisconsin Activities League title in 2009 and playoff appearances in 2008 and 2009. The Panthers advanced to Level 3 of the playoffs for the first time since 1977.
Mack was named the SWAL Head Coach of the Year in both 2008 and 2009 and was selected offensive coordinator for the WFCA High School All-Star game in both 2009 and 2010.
Mack started his coaching career as a graduate assistant coach and quality control coach for UW-Madison from 2003-2007.
