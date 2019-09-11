The DeForest prep football team continued its dominant start to the season on Friday with its second shutout.
The Norskies opened Badger North Conference play with a 28-0 victory over host Reedsburg.
DeForest is now 3-0 and has outscored its opponents 136-7.
The Norskies got the job done with a strong passing game from senior quarterback Trey Schroeder. He finished the game 6-of-14 passing for 213 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior receiver Lane Larson led the Norskies with three catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Evan Armstrong, who was playing his first game of the season, grabbed two passes for 87 yards and two scores.
DeForest’s rushing attack was held in check. The Norskies finished with 92 yards on the ground.
Senior Gabe Finley led DeForest with 51 yards rushing and a touchdown on eight carries.
Reedsburg did not complete a pass in the game, but did rush for 183 yards. The Beavers were led by Joel Sterkowitz, who rushed for 55 yards on 13 carries.
Senior defensive ends Trey Warne and Cole Yocum led the Norskies with seven tackles. Both had two tackles for loss.
Seniors Marlon Cystrunk, Jett Riese and Adam Szepieniec each had four tackles for DeForest. Lake Larson had the only sack for the Norskies.
DeForest scored on its first drive of the game after stalling a Beaver drive to the Norski 34-yard line. The Norskies got on the score board with a 4-yard touchdown run by Gabe Finley with 3 minutes, 16 seconds left in the opening frame.
After fumbling the ball at the goal line late in the second quarter, DeForest got the ball back one last time in the first half and added to its lead.
Schroeder hit a streaking Armstrong for a 30-yard touchdown pass with :38 remaining in the first half.
The Norskies took complete control of the game with two more touchdowns in the third quarter.
Schroeder and Armstrong teamed up for a 57-yard scoring strike early in the second half to put DeForest up 21-0.
Schroeder capped off his outstanding night with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Larson with 4:37 left in the third quarter.
The Norskies will be at home at Stalder Field this Friday. They will host Portage at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.