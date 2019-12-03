The DeForest prep football team proved from Week 1 to be the best team in the Badger North Conference. The Norskies were a perfect 7-0 on their way to their first title since 2014.
Waunakee was second in the conference with a 6-1 mark, followed by Reedsburg (5-2), Sauk Prairie (4-3), Beaver Dam (2-5), Baraboo (2-5), Mount Horeb (1-6) and Portage (1-6).
The Norskies’ dominant run to a conference title helped them earn 25 spots on the All-Badger North Conference list.
There were seven unanimous first-team selections on offense and DeForest had five of them.
The list of unanimous first-team offensive picks for the Norskies included senior receiver Lane Larson, senior tackle Adam White, senior guard Colby Hartig, senior quarterback Trey Schroeder and junior running back Gabe Finley.
Larson was named the Badger North Offensive Player of the Year. He finished the season with 51 catches for 931 yards and nine touchdowns.
Hartig was tabbed Offensive Lineman of the Year.
Schroeder finished the season 101-of-160 passing for 1,616 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed 117 times for 669 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Junior tight end Hayden Rauls also earned first-team all-conference on offense. He had three catches for 31 yards and two touchdowns.
The final spots on the first team offense went to Beaver Dam receiver Broden Boschert (Sr.), Waunakee receiver Isaac Schaaf (Jr.), Waunakee tackle Thomas Meffert (Jr.), Waunakee guard Forrest Anderson (Sr.), Reedsburg center Ethan Ziebell (Jr.), Portage running back Dale Sheppard (Sr.), Reedsburg running back Casey Campbell (Sr.) and Waunakee kicker Aidan Driscoll (So.).
The Norskies had four more players earn second-team All-Badger North, including senior tackle Jack Thennes, junior guard Braydon Harmon, senior running back Alex Endres and junior running back Mason Kirchberg.
Endres was DeForest’s second-leading rusher with 730 yards and 13 touchdowns on 98 carries, while Kirchberg rushed five times for 82 yards and a touchdown. Kirchberg also caught nine passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.
The final spots on the second team went to tight end Zach Schoenberger (Beaver Dam, Sr.), receivers Ryan Schultz (Portage, Sr.), Ben German (Sauk Prairie, Sr.) and Jordan Wuensch (Waunakee, Sr.), tackle Liam Greenwood (Reedsburg, Jr.), guard Jonathan Schmitt (Reedsburg, Sr.), center Marcus Hankins (Sauk Prairie, Sr.), quarterback Caden Nelson (Waunakee, Jr.), running back Garrett Hertzfeldt (Sauk Prairie, Sr.) and kicker Graham Langkamp (Baraboo, Sr.).
The Norskies had senior receiver Logan Bierman, junior guard Bennet Girten and junior kicker Jagger Lokken earn honorable mention all-conference.
Bierman finished the year with 18 catches for 264 yards and two touchdowns.
The honorable mention list also included Baraboo’s George Fitzwilliams (Sr.) and Luna Larson (So.), Beaver Dam’s Nick Ludowese (So.) and Carter Riesen (Jr.), Mount Horeb’s Dylan Oimeon (Jr.), Reedsburg’s Max Tully (Sr.), Danny Kast (Sr.), Joe Douglas (Sr.), Ryan Phelps (Sr.) and Ethan Lee (Sr.), Sauk Prairie’s Tyler Uselman (Jr.) and Waunakee’s Randy Vojitisek (Jr.), Andrew Keller (So.), Jordan Burell (Sr.), Ben Benusa (Sr.), Wyatt Ziegler (Sr.) and Cole Mobley (Sr.).
The Norskies had a dominant defense this season and conference coaches took notice. They had senior lineman Edwyn Erickson, senior defensive end Cole Yocum, senior linebackers Jett Riese and Endres, senior defensive back Marlon Cystrunk and sophomore defensive back Deven Magli named to the first team.
Erickson finished the season with 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks, while Yocum, who was a unanimous selection, recorded 40 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Riese registered 50 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks, while Endres came away with 25 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.
Cystrunk tallied 53 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks, while Magli had 31 tackles and 10 interceptions.
The first team defense also included lineman Johnathan Schmitt (Reedsburg, Sr.) and Sam Myers (Waunakee, Sr.), Edge player Will Bolden (Waunakee, Sr.), linebackers Robert Losic (Reedsburg, Sr.) and Jeb Frey (Waunakee, Sr.), defensive backs Carson Beyer (Reedsburg, Sr.) and Joe Hauser (Waunakee, Sr.) and punter Cris Pertusatti (Mount Horeb, Sr.).
Frey was named the Defensive Player of the Year, while Schmitt earned Defensive Lineman of the Year.
DeForest had senior lineman Alonzo Blevins, senior defensive end Trey Warne, senior linebacker Raudell Guerrero, senior back Adam Szepieniec and junior Trace Grundahl named to the second team on defense.
Blevins had a great season with 48 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks, while Warne earned 41 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Guerrero worked his way to 23 total tackles and two tackles for loss.
Szepieniec garnered 43 tackles and one interception this season, while Grundahl had 47 tackles and seven interceptions.
Rounding out the second team was lineman Carter Daniels (Reedsburg, Sr.) and Marcus Hankins (Sauk Prairie, Sr.), edge player Parker Breunig (Sauk Prairie, Sr.), linebackers Garrett Hertzfeldt (Sauk Prairie, Sr.), Brooks Leister (Sauk Prairie, Sr.) and Conner Loy (Waunakee, Sr.), backs Ben German (Sauk Prairie, Sr.) and Jacob May (Waunakee, Sr.) and punter Jeb Frey (Wauankee, Sr.).
Senior lineman Cody Kuchar was the only Norski to earn honorable mention on defense. He had 36 tackles, six tackles for loss and two sacks.
The honorable mention list also includes Baraboo’s Joe White Eagle (Sr.), Owen Nachtigal (Jr.) and Nate McCauley (Sr.), Beaver Dam’s Andrew Rosado (Sr.) and Ian Wendt-Ultrie (Sr.), Mount Horeb’s Josh Radke (Sr.) and Nick Flaherty (Sr.), Portage’s Colton Brandsma (Sr.) and Matthew Miles (Sr.), Reedsburg’s David Finkel (Jr.), Austin Peters (Sr.), Max Tully (Sr.), Danny Kast (Sr.), Dominic DeJesus (Sr.) and Casey Campbell (Sr.), Sauk Prairie’s Dayton Goette (Sr.), Jay Liedtke (Sr.) and Brooks Leister (Sr.) and Waunakee’s Max Raemisch (Jr.), Gage Hughes (Sr.) Dan Ford (Jr.), Lawson Ludwig (Sr.) and David Kienow (Sr.).
All-Region
The Norskies had a handful of players earn Wisconsin Football Coaches Association all-region.
On offense, DeForest had Hartig, White, Finley, Schroeder and Larson earn all-region.
Erickson, Yocum, Riese, Endres and Magli got recognized on defense.
Hartig, Schroeder, Yocum and Endres went on to earn honorable mention all-state.
