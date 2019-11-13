The DeForest prep volleyball team proved to be one of the top teams in the Badger North Conference this fall. The Norskies were rewarded with four selections to the all-conference team.
The Lady Norskies finished 5-2 in the Badger North to tie Beaver Dam for second place behind Waunakee (7-0). Reedsburg (4-3), Mount Horeb (4-3), Sauk Prairie (2-5), Baraboo (1-6) and Portage (0-7) closed out the standings.
The Norskies had senior middle hitter Kaycee Meiners land on the first team. She was a second-team pick last season.
Meiners led the team with 296 kills, 60 aces and 88 blocks. She also had 83 digs.
Joining Meiners on the first team were Waunakee’s senior duo of Mila Malik (outside hitter) and Sam Miller (setter), Mount Horeb’s senior tandem of Elisa Goetzinger (outside hitter) and Maddy Mason (right-side hitter), Reedsburg senior Kaitlyn Zunker (middle hitter) and Beaver Dam senior Summer Salettel (middle hitter).
Malik was named the Badger North Player of the Year.
Senior setter Leah Doucette was the only Norski to earn a spot on the second team. She paced DeForest with 505 assists, to go along with 256 digs, 41 aces and 21 kills.
Sauk Prairie’s trio of Ainsely Apel (Sr., libero), Olivia Bruenig (Jr., setter) and Aida Shadwald (So., outside hitter), Waunakee’s Jocelyn Meinholz (Sr., outside hitter), Beaver Dam’s Haley Allen (Jr., outside hitter) and Baraboo’s McKenzie Gruner (So., outside hitter) rounded out the second team.
DeForest had senior Emily BonoAnno and junior Natalie Compe earn honorable mention all-conference.
BonoAnno, who was a second-team pick last year, had a team-high 397 digs, to go along with 52 assists and 41 aces.
Compe finished the season with 269 kills, 283 digs, 26 aces, 21 blocks and 16 assists.
Also earning all-conference were Beaver Dam’s Emily Schliesman (Jr.), Mount Horeb’s Abby Steinhauer (Jr.), Portage’s McKena Yelk (Sr.), Reedsburg’s Macie Wieman (So.) and Waunakee’s Chloe Larsen (Jr.) and Hayley Krysinski (Sr.).
