After losing to Waunakee last Saturday, the DeForest boys basketball team needed to bounce back against visiting Reedsburg on Thursday if they wanted to remain in the Badger North Conference title race.
The Norskies got back in the title chase with a 60-54 victory over previously unbeaten and fourth-ranked Reedsburg.
DeForest got some help on Thursday as Mount Horeb knocked off Waunakee 66-52.
The Norskies (9-2 overall) are now 5-1 in the Badger North and tied with Waunakee and Reedsburg for first place. Mount Horeb is a game behind at 4-2.
The first half of Thursday’s game was a back-and-forth battle. Reedsburg held a 27-24 halftime lead.
The Norskies opened the second half with a 32-20 surge to go up 56-47 with 2 minutes, 17 seconds remaining in the game.
The Beavers did not go away quietly. They cut the deficit to 56-54 with 35 seconds remaining.
However, the Norskies’ Max Weisbrod and Jahyl Bonds put the game away with two free throws apiece in the final nine seconds.
Bonds led DeForest with 14 points.
The Norskies’ Devin Magli scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half.
DeForest will be back on the court this Saturday. It will face Hartford in Beaver Dam at 6 p.m.
For more on Thursday’s big win check back online and in next week’s Times-Tribune.
