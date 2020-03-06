With their backs against the wall halfway through Friday’s WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal against visiting McFarland, the DeForest boys basketball team came alive just in time.
The third-seeded Norskies trailed by 10 points, 44-34, with 7 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in regulation, but they forced overtime on their way to a 63-60 victory.
The win puts DeForest (17-6 overall) into Saturday’s regional final. They will play at second-seeded Monroe at 7 p.m. The Cheesemakers advanced with a 54-42 victory over Sauk Prairie on Friday.
Senior Trey Schroeder led the comeback change for the Norskies. He scored 18 of his game-high 25 points over the final eight minutes of regulation and overtime.
Trailing by four, 55-51, with less than 30 seconds remaining in regulation, the Norskies got baskets from Schroeder and Nolan Hawk to force overtime.
DeForest outscored the Spartans 8-5 in overtime. Schroeder scored four points in overtime, while Max Weisbrod and Jahyl Bonds chipped in two each.
McFarland held a 26-23 lead at halftime.
Bonds and teammate Devin Magli both finished with 10 points, while Weisbrod added nine.
Pete Prevelec led the Spartans with 19 points, while Max Hanson and Ethan Nichols finished with 15 each.
For more on the regional semifinal check back online and in next week’s Times-Tribune.
