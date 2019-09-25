Despite being one of the smallest schools at the Sun Prairie Invite last Saturday, the DeForest girls swim team put together a big effort. The Norskies finished in third place at the 10-team event with 288 points.
Sun Prairie claimed its own title with 714 team points, while Madison Memorial was second with 601.
The Lady Norskies did not have any champions, but they did several outstanding performances.
Jenna Willis had the best finish for the Norskies. She placed third in the 100 breaststroke with her time of 1 minute, 10.91 seconds.
Carly Oosterhof came up big for DeForest. She was fourth in the 100 freestyle (:55.17) and fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:03.58).
The Lady Norskies’ Haley Willis was fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:14.45) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.57).
Mackenzi Matson helped the Norskies by placing sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:37.90) and seventh in the 200 freestyle (2:08.13).
Olivia Miller (ninth, 50 freestyle, :26.62) and Danika Tyler (ninth, 100 butterfly, 1:06.74) had the only other top-10 individual finishes.
The Lady Norskies best relay finish came in the 200 medley. Oosterhof, Jenna Willis, Haley Willis and Miller came in fourth (1:55.73). The same foursome was fifth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:45.59).
Matson, Tyler, Emalia Reiche and Jessica Camarato teamed up to place sixth (4:03.47) in the 400 freestyle relay.
DeForest 109
Beaver Dam 61
The Norskies scored a lopsided Badger North Conference victory over visiting Beaver Dam on Sept. 17.
Haley Willis and Oosterhof paced DeForest in the pools with two individual wins each. Willis won the 50 freestyle (:26.15) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.41), while Oosterhof topped the field in the 100 freestyle (:55.46) and 100 backstroke (1:02.79).
Matson claimed a win in the 200 individual medley (2:27.21). She was the runner-up in the 100 butterfly (1:08.26).
Tyler topped the field in the 500 freestyle (6:08.35), to go along with a third-place finish in the 200 individual medley (2:34.25).
Jenna Willis (second, 200 freestyle, 2:15.84; third, 100 butterfly, 1:12.79), Valarie Berkley (third, 200 freestyle, 2:18.69; second, 500 freestyle, 6:14.58), Camarato (third, 50 freestyle, :27.96; third, 100 backstroke, 1:08.66), Miller (third, 100 freestyle, :58.58) and Jillian Starin (third, 100 breaststroke, 1:24.21) also finished in the top three individually
The Lady Norskies added wins in the 200 medley (1:57.49; Oosterhof, Jenna Willis, Haley Willis, Miller), 200 freestyle (1:51.18; Jillian Starin, Miller, Sarah Hill, Haley Willis) and 400 freestyle (4:10.61; Jenna Willis, Reiche, Berkley, Matson) relays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.