The DeForest Village Board reviewed the 2019 budget during its March 3 Committee of the Whole meeting. Village Administrator and Finance Director Steve Fahlgren talked about a few pieces of the budget with the board.
“Bottom line, it was a good year for the general fund,” Fahlgren said. “A lot of money dropped to the bottom line, a lot of extra revenues.”
Fahlgren said they review the previous year’s budget about the same time each following year in order to bring in money that was unused or re-categorize available funds.
Among his few highlights, Fahlgren pointed to the numerous building permits that were issued.
“(Zoning Administartor) Brandi (Cooper) is really working hard and (Community Development Director) Michelle (Lawrie) creates the opportunity,” he said. “It’s been a crazy year. There’s a lot effort by a lot people and there was a lot of growth. It’s way beyond any year we ever had.”
He noted that $106,000 dropped to bottom line — the total “income” for the village — in that category.
In total, the village’s estimated revenues for 2019 were $7,710,983, while the estimated expenditures were slightly less at $7,592,648.
During the regular meeting March 3, Lawrie provided updates as the village is in the process of creating a Community Development Authority to replace the Housing Authority it currently has.
“A CDA enables or provides a mechanism or vehicle for the village to provide a more comprehensive approach to development,” Lawrie said of the several benefits of creating the commission during her short presentation. “A CDA will bring all entities of housing and development under the same umbrella.”
Lawrie said that a CDA can do the things that can’t be done with what the village has under the housing authority.
“Redevelopment is very limited. A CDA would provide more flexibility,” Village President Judd Blau said to the board members. He added that it could allow for better amenities to come to the village.
If the board were to approve the notion at a later meeting, Blau said the housing development then ends.
Village attorney Al Reuter said that all existing contracts under the current housing development would carry over into the potential new CDA, adding that “it’s an automatic substitution.”
Board member Jason Kramar said that creating a CDA seems like the natural progression of things as the village continues to grow.
Lawrie will continue developing how to structure the CDA and provide future updates as the progress continues.
Other board news
Heike Compe, the executive director of the DeForest/Windsor Area Chamber of Commerce, appeared before the board to request the release of funds for the annual Fourth of July fireworks display.
The board unanimously approved the allocation of $9,000 to Compe and the Chamber. Compe said that the chamber is in the middle of a three-year contract (2019-2021) with the current fireworks company for $9,000 per year. She added that the funds are already in the budget.
The two-day celebration is July 3-4 at Fireman’s Park in DeForest with fireworks at dusk on Saturday, July 4.
Public Works Project Coordinator Greg Hall told the board that the date for the spring e-waste event is March 28 at Village Hall. The event will allow residents to properly dispose of outdated or broken electronics. It is up to residents to clear all information off the devices, if necessary.
Board members said a concern of theft was brought up, but Hall said that at night, the dumpsters will be placed by the police department with cameras pointed at it to prevent thefts or illegal dumping until the dumpster is picked up.
Also, during closed session, the board unanimously approved two resolutions regarding the amendment of lease agreements with U.S. Cellular to occupy two water towers in the village — one on Madison Avenue and another on Token Creek Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.