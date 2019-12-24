With a number of athletes out with injuries, the DeForest prep wrestling team was shorthanded for its Badger North Conference dual with host Baraboo on Friday and the Beaver Dam Invite on Saturday.
The Norskies fell to 0-3 in the Badger North with a 66-15 loss to host Baraboo on Friday.
DeForest followed it up with a 14th-place finish at the Beaver Dam Invite.
After a short break, the Norskies will take part in the Cheesehead Invite in Kaukauna Jan. 3-4.
DeForest will resume conference play on Jan. 14 with a 7 p.m. home dual against Sauk Prairie.
Baraboo 66
DeForest 15
The Norskies were never able to get on track against the Thunderbirds, who won the first five weight classes of the dual.
Baraboo opened the dual with a pin by 195-pounder Noah Langeberg. He pinned Peyton Laufenberg in 3 minutes, 44 seconds.
At 200, the Thunderbirds’’ Ben Florencio pinned Jagger Lokken in 55 seconds.
Tyson Fry made it three straight pins with a fall in 2:41 against DeForest’s Alonzo Blevins at heavyweight.
Baraboo received forfeits at 106 and 113 to go up 30-0.
DeForest’s first win came at 120, as Luke Barske received a forfeit.
Baraboo 126-pounder Connor Goorsky earned a fall in 1:27 against Austin Schuster.
Jacob Larson (132) had the second win for DeForest. He garnered a 14-5 major decision over Vincent Tikkanen.
The Thunderbirds received two more forfeits at 138 and 145.
At 152, Baraboo’s Eli Davidson pinned Koby Prellwitz in 1:15.
Brody Hemauer had DeForest’s final win at 160. He cruised to a 15-0 technical fall over Jamos Rave.
The Thunderbirds closed out the dual with pins by 170-pounder Frankie Van Houten and 182-pounder Aiden Estes. Van Houten took care of Kyle Blum in :31, while Estes pinned Isaah Foges in 2:00.
Beaver Dam Invite
The Norskies came away with 131 team points at the Wickersham Memorial Christmas Classic in Beaver Dam.
Arrowhead earned the team title with 358.5 points, followed in the top five by Kimberly (357), Union Grove (315.5), Cedar Grove (310) and Wisconsin Lutheran (304).
DeForest had just two wrestlers, Larson (132) and Hemauer (160) place in the top 10.
Hemauer pinned three of his first four opponents to earn a spot in the finals, where he faced the top-ranked wrestler in the country, Arrowhead’s Keegan O’Toole, who scored a 20-2 technical fall.
Larson pinned Beaver Dam’s Caleb Frey in 5:22 in the ninth-place match.
Also placing for DeForest were Barske (120, 11th), Schuster (126, 14th), Prellwitz (152, 11th), Blum (170, 12th), Foges (182, 13th), Cameron Bendixen (195, 13th), Lokken (220, 12th) and Blevins (heavyweight, 12th).
