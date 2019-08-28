The DeForest girls swim team opened up the 2019 season by hosting an invitational last Saturday.
The Norskies finished in the top three in all three divisions.
In the Red Division, DeForest finished with 67 points to finish second behind McFarland (83).
The Lady Norskies scored 54 points in the White Division to finish behind only McFarland (74) and Elkhorn (64).
McFarland completed the sweep with by winning the Blue Division with 85 team points. DeForest was second with 68.
White Division
Valarie Berkley had the only title in the White Division. She was first in the 200 individual medley with her time of 2 minutes, 32.53 seconds. She was also the runner-up in the 100 butterfly (1:09.81).
Emalia Reiche was second in the 200 freestyle (2:17.20), while Danika Tyler was the runner-up in the 500 freestyle (6:18.19).
Madelyn Dutton (third, 50 freestyle, :31.35), Maddie Chrisinger (fourth, 100 freestyle, 1:06.86), Sarah Hill (fourth, 100 backstroke, 1:15.47) and Samantha Casper (fifth, 100 breaststroke, 1:37.13) also placed individually in the White Division.
The foursome of Hill, Chrisinger, Dutton and Casper were third in the 200 freestyle relay (2:04.19) and 400 freestyle relay (4:43.41). They were also fifth in the 200 medley relay (2:23.60).
Red Division
Mackenzi Matson, Jenna Willis and Emma Purcell came away with individual wins in the Red Division.
Matson topped the field in the 200 freestyle (2:08.04), while Willis touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley (2:24.26).
Purcell won the title in the 100 freestyle (:59.43). She added a second-place finish in the 50 freestyle (:26.76).
Jessica Camarato was the runner-up in the 100 backstroke (1:09.05).
Danika Tyler (third, 100 buttterfly, 1:09.58), Emalia Reiche (third, 500 freestyle, 6:20.54) and Olivia Miller (fifth, 100 breaststroke, 1:20.70) added top-five individual finishes.
Camarato, Olivia Miller, Tyler and Purcell teamed up to place second in the 200 medley relay (2:03.27), while Matson, Reiche, Valarie Berkley and Camarato were the runner-ups in the 400 freestyle relay (4:10.67).
Tyler, Berkley, Reiche and Matson rounded out the scoring in the Red Division with a fourth-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay (1:55.31).
Blue Division
Haley Willis led the charge in the Blue Division. She was first in the 200 individual medley (2:16.47) and second in the 100 butterfly (1:04.03).
Carley Oosterhof was second in the 200 freestyle (2:06.40) and 100 backstroke (1:04.48), while Ava Boehning was the runner-up in the 50 freestyle (:25.66) and 100 freestyle (:57.88).
Matson swam to second place in the 500 freestyle (5:43.62), while Jenna Willis was the runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.90).
Oosterhof, Jenna Willis, Haley Willis and Boehning teamed up to place second in the 200 medley relay (1:57.38), while Haley Willis, Boehning, Olivia Miller and Oosterhof worked their way to second place in the 400 freestyle relay (3:49.88).
The final points came in the 200 freestyle relay, where Camarato, Olivia Miller, Jenna Willis and Purcell placed fourth (1:47.91).
The Lady Norskies will take part in the Badger North Relays in Waunakee at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.