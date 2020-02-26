The DeForest boys basketball team had a golden opportunity to put itself in great position for a Badger North title last week with key conference games against Waunakee and Reedsburg. The Norskies entered the week in second place, one game behind Waunakee.
The Norskies had a chance to move into a first-place tie on Feb. 18, but visiting Waunakee used a second-half surge to prevail 79-71.
DeForest bounced back quickly and edged host Reedsburg 66-64 last Friday. On the same night, Waunakee lost 76-71 to Mount Horeb.
The Norskies are 10-3 in the Badger North and trail 11-2 Waunakee by a game, while Reedsburg and Mount Horeb are tied for third place at 9-4.
DeForest can earn a share with a win over visiting Mount Horeb on Feb. 27 and a loss by Waunakee, which hosts Reedsburg on the same night. The Norskies will host the Vikings at 7:15 p.m.
Last Saturday, the Norskies moved to 15-6 overall after thwarting Hartford 66-52 at the Badger/North Shore Classic in Beaver Dam.
DeForest is a No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. They received a bye in the first round of regionals and will host the winner between sixth-seeded McFarland and 11th-seeded Portage at 7 p.m. on March 6.
Waunakee 79
DeForest 71
The Badger North showdown was tied at halftime, but Waunakee used strong three-point and free-throw shooting to pull away in the second half.
The teams traded baskets for most of the first half.
DeForest took its biggest lead of the first half, 13-9, after a basket by Deven Magli.
Waunakee also held a four-point lead, 24-20, in the first half.
The game was tied at 27 at halftime.
The Warriors led 33-31 when they made their move with a 10-0 run.
Waunakee hit seven three-pointers in the first 12 minutes of the second half to open up a 62-42 lead.
The Norskies would not go away quietly. Trey Schroeder hit three three-pointers during a 16-4 run to help DeForest cut the deficit to 66-58.
Waunakee put the game away at the free-throw line. In the final four minutes of the game, the Warriors were 17-for-24 at the line. Caden Nelson was 11-for-14 during that span.
Max Weisbrod hit five three-pointers and led DeForest with 23 points.
Schroeder had four long balls on his way to 18 points, while Colby Hartig contributed nine. Schroeder led the Norskies with eight rebounds and six assists.
Nelson paced Waunakee with 22 points, while Andrew Keller (17), Jaxson Zibell (15) and Casey Fischer (11) also scored in double figures.
DeForest 66
Reedsburg 64
A basket by Nolan Hawk with 25 seconds remaining gave the Norskies the win over Reedsburg.
DeForest led by as many as six, 18-12, in the first half, but Reedsburg rallied and led by three, 29-26, late.
The Norskies led by a point, 31-30, at halftime.
The teams traded baskets for most of the second half.
DeForest led 64-61 when Reedsburg’s Zach Bestor drained a three-pointer to tie the game and set up the game winner by Hawk.
The Norskies outscored the Beavers 35-34 in the second half.
Jahyl Bonds and Hawk led DeForest with 14 points apiece, while Hartig and Weisbrod both finished with 13.
Bonds grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds, while Hartig had nine. Weisbrod and Schroeder both had five assists.
Will Fuhrmann (16), Zach Hale (15), Max Tully (13) and Bestor (10) scored in double figures for Reedsburg.
DeForest 66
Hartford 52
The Norskies outscored Hartford in both halves to earn their fifth non-conference win of the season.
DeForest grabbed a 31-29 lead in the first half.
The Norskies blew the game open with a 35-23 surge in the second half.
Weisbrod paced DeForest with 17 points, while Bonds and Hawk chipped in 13 and 10, respectively. Schroeder finished with nine points, to go along with a team-high 12 rebounds and six assists.
Hartford’s Jadon Melvin finished the game with 20 points, while RJ Pouzar added 10.
