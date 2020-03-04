The DeForest boys basketball team did its part to have a chance at a Badger North Conference title by winning its regular-season finale against Mount Horeb on Feb. 27. But, the Norskies did not get the help they needed.
The Norskies closed out Badger North play with a thrilling 60-58 victory over visiting Mount Horeb. It was their second win over the Vikings this season.
With the win, DeForest needed Reedsburg to knock off conference-leading Waunakee the same night to earn a share of the Badger North title. However, the Warriors wrapped up the outright crown with a 76-52 victory over the Beavers.
Waunakee finished 12-2 in in the Badger North, while the Norskies were second at 11-3. Reedsburg and Mount Horeb tied for third place after finishing 9-5, followed by Sauk Prairie (8-6), Beaver Dam (5-9), Baraboo (1-13) and Portage (1-13).
“Our goal was the conference championship, but we came up a little short,” DeForest coach Craig Weisbrod said. “Now is the time to readjust and work toward our next goal to make a deep run in the playoffs. We are capable of getting hot and playing our best ball in the next few weeks. When we put it together we are going to be scary and a very tough out.”
The Norskies finished the regular season 16-6 overall.
“We are proud of our guys for all of the hard work they put forth toward their 16-6 season,” Weisbrod said. “We challenged them to take it a step forward for their postseason run. It is time to get hot and play our best basketball in March.”
Mount Horeb led for a good chunk of the first half. After jumping out to a 5-2 advantage, the Vikings led until DeForest tied the game at 18 with a three-pointer by Max Weisbrod with 8 minutes, 58 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Norskies took their first lead, 28-27, since scoring the opening basket of the game after Trey Schroeder hit a free throw with 1:44 remaining in the half.
Schroeder hit a three-pointer late in the first half and the Norskies led 33-30 at halftime.
DeForest opened the second half with a 9-3 run to go up 42-33.
The Vikings answered with 10 straight points to take a 43-42 lead.
The Norskies went up by five points several times midway through the second half, but Mount Horeb battled back to go up 51-49 with 7:44 remaining.
“We did a great job of getting some stops to start the second half,” Weisbrod said. “We built a nice lead but then Mt Horeb made a nice run. We have to take better care of the basketball and finish them off.”
The teams traded baskets the rest of the game.
Trailing by a point late, DeForest went up for good on a basket by Schroeder. They led 59-58 with 1:21 left. Schroeder later added a free throw to put DeForest up 60-58.
“At the end of the game, Trey took over and we got the one stop when we needed it,” Weisbrod said.
Mount Horeb missed a late three-point attempt and the Norskies held on for the win.
Schroeder had a huge game for DeForest. He led the Norskies with 25 points and seven rebounds.
“Trey was fabulous,” Weisbrod said. “He wanted the ball at the end and really delivered.”
DeForest’s Colby Hartig came away with 10 points and five rebounds, while Weisbrod added nine points, three rebounds and three assists. Nolan Hawk contributed eight points and four rebounds.
“I thought Nolan Hawk played really well offensively and defensively down the stretch of the game,” Weisbrod said.
Torrin Hannah paced the Vikings with 22 points, while Owen Ziegler and Ethan Post chipped in 14 and 11, respectively.
The Norskies earned a No. 3 seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. They received a bye in the first round of regionals and will host either sixth-seeded McFarland or 11th-seeded Portage in the regional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Friday. The regional final is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday.
