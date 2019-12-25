The DeForest boys swim team had a successful home opener against Oregon on Dec. 19. The Norskies claimed a 90-80 win in their first dual of the season.
The Norskies got a big boost from their relays. They claimed wins in all three relay races, starting with the 200 medley relay.
Ben Jaccard, Zak Nowakowski, Ben Ramminger and Ferris Wolf captured first place in the 200 medley relay with their time of 1 minute, 46.10 seconds. Caden Herrick, Rhett Parker, Ayden McCloskey and Korbin Eisler came in fourth (2:08.36).
In the first individual event, the 200 freestyle, DeForest’s Evan Ridd (2:00.69) was the runner-up, while Reid Morauske (2:12.64) was fourth.
Nowakowski (2:17.17) was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley, while Jaccard (2:25.45) followed in third.
Wolf (:22.90) came away with a win in the 50 freestyle, while Eisler (:27.19) came in fourth.
The Norskies had Ridd (:59.77) and Nowakowski (1:05.78) placed second and fourth, respectively, in the 100 butterfly.
Ramminger (:50.39) touched the wall first in the 100 freestyle, while Dylan King (:58.28) finished third.
Jaccard (5:26.28) followed with a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle. Morauske (5:56.86) worked his way to third.
The Norskies picked up their second relay win in the 200 freestyle, as Ramminger, King, Eisler and Ridd clocked in at 1:39.84). Wyatt Treinen, Nathan Sorensen, Alton Uebersetzig and Morauske teamed up to place third (1:53.41).
Wolf (:58.80) garnered his second individual win of the night in the 100 backstroke, while Herrick (1:11.51) was fourth.
Ramminger (:59.94) continued his great night with a victory in the 100 breaststroke, while McCloskey (1:19.32) was fourth.
DeForest concluded the night with Ridd, Jaccard, Nowakowski and Wolf winning the 400 freestyle relay (3:37.33). King, Morauske, Herrick and McCloskey came in fourth (4:08.59).
The Norskies will be taking an extended break for the holidays. They will be back in the pool on Jan. 7, when they host Waunakee in a 6 p.m. Badger North Conference opener.
