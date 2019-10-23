The DeForest girls swim team is starting to pick up steam as it heads toward the WIAA postseason. The Norskies claimed a Badger North Conference dual win and invite title last week.
On Oct. 15, the Lady Norskies swam past host Lodi 98-72.
“I wasn’t necessarily too concerned with our times at this meet, I was really just looking for some solid races,” Norski coach Matt Engelhardt said. “We have had a couple weeks now of really tough practices and some of the girls are battling injuries and illness. This meet we were looking at race details and getting some experience in different events.”
The Lady Norskies were led to the win by individual victories by Ava Boehning, Haley Willis, Jenna Willis, Carly Oosterhof and Olivia Miller.
Boehning won the 100 backstroke (1 minute, 6.20 seconds) and was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:23.65).
Haley Willis touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (:26.59), while Miller was first in the 100 freestyle (:59.33).
Jenna Willis swam her way to a win in the 500 freestyle (5:54.51), while Oosterhof topped the field in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.77). Willis was also third in the 50 freestyle (:27.78), while Oosterhof was third in the 100 butterfly (1:07.55).
Valarie Berkley (second, 200 freestyle, 2:16.14), Mackenzi Matson (third, 200 IM, 2:28.87; second, 100 butterfly, 1:07.22), Danika Tyler (second, 500 freestyle, 5:56.55; third, 100 breaststroke, 1:23.44) and Jessica Camarato (second, 100 freestyle, 1:01.32; third, 100 backstroke, 1:08.05) added top-three finishes.
DeForest opened the dual with a win in the 200 medley relay. Boehning, Jenna Willis, Oosterhof and Emalia Reiche had a winning time of 2:01.68.
Boehning, Sarah Hill, Oosterhof and Jillian Starin were the runner-ups in the 200 freestyle relay (1:51.47), while Hill, Samantha Casper, Madelyn Dutton and Berkley were second in the 400 freestyle (4:38.94).
Fort Invite
The Norskies capped off the week with a title at the Fort Atkinson Invite last Saturday. They finished with 372 points to finish well ahead of second-place Monroe (322) and third-place Badger (321).
“We had really quality swims from everyone on Saturday and it took a full team effort to get the win against a solid field,” Engelhardt said. “I was especially pleased with all of our relays, which played a big part in the win.”
Oosterhof led the way for the Lady Norskies. She was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle (2:03.78) and 100 backstroke (1:03.51).
Haley Wills was second in the 200 individual medley (2:19.33) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:04.68), while Jenna Willis came in second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.33) and eighth in the 200 individual medley (2:27.55).
Boehning worked her way to fourth placed in the 50 freestyle (:25.33) and 100 freestyle (:56.83), while Matson was third in the 500 freestyle (5:38.30) and sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:08.68).
Tyler (eighth, 100 butterfly, 1:07.08), Berkley (10th, 100 butterfly, 1:08.18), Miller (eighth, 50 freestyle, :26.58; sixth, 100 freestyle, :59.05) and Camarato (ninth, 100 backstroke, 1:08.92) also placed in the top 10.
DeForest’s foursome of Oosterhof, Haley Willis, Jenna Willis and Boehning claimed a title in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.14), while Boehning, Haley Willis, Miller and Oosterhof won the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.91). Camarato, Jenna Willis, Tyler and Miller were fifth in the 200 medley relay (1:58.66).
