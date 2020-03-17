The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recently cancelled a public-involvement meeting in Columbus, where the Hwy. 60 resurfacing project was to be discussed with area residents.
The Department has issued a notice that the meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.
In the meantime, those with questions about the project should contact WisDOT Project Manager Lalitha Balachandran at (608) 243-3382 or via e-mail at Lalitha.balachandran@dot.wi.gov.
General information about the project can be found under Southwest Highway Projects and Studies at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis60-columbiacounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.