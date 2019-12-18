The Ice Age Nordic Ski Team traveled to Iola for individual sprint races last Saturday.
Iola’s Jessica Swasny won the Girls event with a combined time 12:51 over three individual skate sprints of 1.3 kilometers.
Lodi’s Amelia Heider placed second in 14:24, followed by Norah Lee in third at 14:27. Ice Age skier Jenna Bakken held off Iola’s Tara Thompson to claim fifth place and snare the team win.
In the non-team Boys race, Iola’s Eric Boettcher placed first with a combined time of 11:51, followed by Ice Age skiers Wyatt Bennett( 12:19), Todd Niles ( 12:35) and Nathan Ducat (13:58).
Iola won both the Boys and Girls middle school sprints. Lodi’s Sam Clepper finished fifth and Audrey Bakken placed third in the girls race.
With no local natural snow, the ski teams are practicing on man-made snow and traveling north. The next race is at Lapham Peak State Park and Jan.4.
