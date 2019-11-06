A year after having six players earn All-Badger North Conference last season, the DeForest boys soccer team had just three selections this season.
The Norskies (11-7-1 overall) finished fifth in the Badger North with a 3-4 record.
Sauk Prairie claimed the conference crown with a 6-0-1 mark, followed by Mount Horeb (6-1), Waunakee (5-2), Baraboo (4-2-1), DeForest, Beaver Dam (2-5), Portage-Poynette (0-6-1) and Reedsburg (0-6-1).
Senior midfielder Evan Ridd was the only Norski to land on the first team. It is his first all-conference accolade.
Ridd was DeForest’s second-leading point scorer with 21 points, which included a team-high nine assists and six goals.
Mount Horeb led the conference with three first-team picks, including seniors George Schultz and Gabriel Guenther and junior Tyler Banfield. Guenther was a unanimous selection.
Conference champion Sauk Prairie had senior Evan Carlson and junior Joe Baumgardt named to the first team. Carlson was a unanimous pick.
The final spots on the first team went to Beaver Dam’s Nick Jansen (Sr.), Waunakee’s Jacob Mouille (Sr.) and Cole Kettner (So.) and Baraboo goalie Will Gunnell (Sr.). Mouille and Kettner were unanimous selections.
DeForest was shutout from the second team.
Occupying the second team are Baraboo’s Hunter Bielicki (Jr.) and Ronaldo Lopez (Fr.), Beaver Dam’s Nate Jansen (Sr.), Mount Horeb’s Connor Long (Sr.), Portage-Poynette’s Hunter Collins (Jr.), Reedsburg’s Will Fuhrmann (Sr.), Sauk Prairie’s Simon Enerson (Sr.), Blake Gibbs (Sr.) and Riley Jelinek (Sr.) and Waunakee’s Sam Acker (Sr.) and Mason Miller (Sr.).
DeForest senior defender/midfielder Kennedy Wallace and sophomore goalie Phillip McCloskey were both named honorable mention all-conference. It was the first recognition for both players.
Wallace finished the season with five goals and three assists.
McCloskey came away with 117 saves this year. He had a save percentage of .791.
The honorable mention list also included Baraboo’s Max Koenig (Sr.) and Johan Lopez (Fr.), Beaver Dam’s Dacoda Banes (Sr.), Mount Horeb’s Jacob Dorning (Sr.) and Gabe Piscitelli (Sr.), Sauk Prairie’s Trevor Spray (Sr.) and Caden Pugh (Sr.) and Waunakee’s Trent Jarvi (Sr.) and Nathan Dresen (Jr.).
