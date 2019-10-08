The DeForest girls golf team had its season come to an abrupt end last Friday after failing to advance out of the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo Regional.
The regional was scheduled for earlier in the week, but was moved do to wet weather.
The top four teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the sectional.
The Lady Norskies finished in seventh place with a score of 386.
Middleton claimed the regional title with their score of 340, followed in the top four by Waunakee (362), Sun Prairie (374) and Reedsburg (379).
Sophomore Taryn Endres and senior Isabel Manzetti led the way for the Norskies. They both finished the day with a 94 to tie for 17th place overall.
Endres shot a 47 on both the front and back nine, while Manzetti had a 46 on the back nine.
Junior Lexi Scheuerell was just a stroke back with a 95. She was propelled by a 47 on the back nine.
Junior Tori Schnell was the final scoring golfer for DeForest. She turned in a 103.
Kaylin Nesbitt, a junior, also represented the Lady Norskies. She came away with a 107.
Baraboo’s Carly Moon claimed the individual regional title and earned one of the individual sectional spots after firing an 80. Madison West’s Ava Downing (85), Portage’s Sophie Denure (86) and Madison West’s Ashley Fleming (91) claimed the other individual sectional spots.
The Norskies were scheduled to host the sectional at Lake Windsor Country Club, but the event was moved to The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove this past Tuesday.
Despite the quick exit from the WIAA postseason, the future looks bright for the Lady Norskies. They will return four of their five regional golfers next season.
