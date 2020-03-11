The DeForest girls basketball team was never able to get its offense going during last week’s WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal against Oregon.
The Norskies had their second lowest point total of the season in a 57-46 loss to Oregon at Madison Edgewood on March 5.
“We didn’t hit as many shots throughout the game and that impacted how we ran our pressure,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said. “All season, we have been a team that changes defense a lot, but they were quicker to the basketball, rebounded better and made shots down the stretch. It is no secrete why they won.”
It is the second straight year the Lady Norskies had their season come to an end in a sectional semifinal.
“It was a hard-fought game, but we just couldn’t get that next momentum play to go our way,” Schwenn said.
The Norskies, who were looking for their first trip to state since 2014, finished the season 21-4 overall.
“This might be one of the most consistent teams I have coached,” Schwenn said. “They were consistent on how they play and their approach. Not everyone was a four-year varsity basketball player in this group, but they worked really hard and struck together.”
Oregon defeated Waukesha West 51-46 in the sectional final last Saturday to earn its first ever trip to the state tournament.
The Lady Norskies got off to a quick start against the Panthers. DeForest jumped out to a 6-2 lead.
After a pair of free throws by Maggie Trautsch put DeForest up 10-7 with 8 minutes, 45 seconds remaining in the first half, Oregon put together its first run of the game. Behind nine points by Liz Uhl, the Panthers went on a 15-5 run to go up 22-14 with 1:25 left in the half.
Trautsch drained a three-pointer with 15 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to five, 22-17. She sank another one at the buzzer to put the Norskies within three, 23-20, at halftime.
“That was a huge shot,” Schwenn said. “It felt like we had twice their shot attempts in the first half, but they seemed to get twice as many rebounds. That helped make up for it.”
The Lady Norskies had a fast start to the second half. They used an 8-4 outburst to go up 28-27. It was their final lead of the night.
The Panthers responded with a 11-2 run to go up 38-30 with 9:01 remaining.
“We didn’t make enough shots throughout the game,” Schwenn said.
DeForest got the deficit back to one, 38-37, following a 7-0 run that was capped off by a three-point play by Jaelyn Derlein.
“However, Oregon closed the game on a 17-7 run. The Panthers scored their final 12 points from the free-throw line.
Megan Mickelson led DeForest with 12 points, while Derlein and Trautsch had 11 each.
Kaitlyn Schrimpf and Uhl both poured in 17 points for the Lady Panthers.
The sectional semifinal loss marked the end for DeForest’s senior class of Alyssa Laufenberg, Trautsch, Tahlia Hardiman, Sydney Hahn, Sam Schaeffer, Taylor Tschumper, Mickelson and Brooke Buhr.
“They got better each year and are the reason we got back to this point this year,” Schwenn said about the seniors. “I think they surprised a lot of people on what they were capable of doing. They put in a lot of work.”
