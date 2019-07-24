For the second time since playing her final game for the Norski prep softball team this spring, 2019 DeForest graduate Cammi Riemer tested her talents against some of the best players in the Midwest.
On July 16, Riemer took part in the 10th annual Broder Battle between 16 of the top graduated seniors from Wisconsin and 16 of Minnesota’s top graduated seniors.
“It is super exciting to play in this event,” Riemer said. “To play in something like this is such an honor. I love it.”
Riemer helped lead Team Wisconsin to a pair of victories at Madison College.
“There are so many good girls here, so it is special to get a chance to play,” Riemer said. “It is so much fun to play with such high caliber girls.”
Riemer went 2-for-3 with two singles and two runs to help lead Wisconsin to a 10-2 win in the first game of the doubleheader.
In the second game, Minnesota jumped out to a 10-2 lead through four innings, but Wisconsin erupted for 11 runs in the fifth on their way to a 16-11 victory.
Riemer was 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI in the second game.
“Everyone here is so good, so you have to have confidence to do well,” Riemer said.
Riemer, who caught every inning of both games, was joined on the Wisconsin roster by Sydney Strelow (Kenosha Bradford), Kelsie Belfori (Merrill), Meghan Anderson (Verona), Alyssa McClelland (Kenosha Bradford), Maddy Anderson (Waukesha North), Haley Wynn (Whitnall), Becca Edwards (Westosha Central), Mckenzie Lamos (Kenosha Indian Trail), Molly McChesney (Verona), Libby Neveau (Oshkosh North) and Bre Roberts (Franklin).
Earlier this summer, Riemer played in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association All-Star Game in Wisconsin Dells.
“That was a lot of fun,” Riemer said. “It was a little more laid back, but was a lot of fun.”
Riemer was a four-year starter for the Lady Norskies and helped lead them to four Badger North Conference titles.
“We had great coaching and pitching and our defense was always great,” Riemer said. “I had so much fun playing with my teammates.”
Riemer was surprised to be a starter as a freshman.
“I didn’t expect to come in and play right away, but I was going to work hard to earn a spot,” Riemer said.
After a solid freshman season, Riemer took a big step her sophomore season as she was named second-team all-conference.
Then her junior and senior seasons, Riemer was a unanimous first-team all-conference pick.
After batting .473 with 33 RBIs, 20 runs, 14 doubles, two home runs and triple her senior season, Riemer was named first-team all-state by the WFSCA.
Riemer’s playing career is not over, as she will take the field for Winona State University in Minnesota.
The Warriors are coming off a record-breaking season which saw them go 53-9. The program record for wins was aided by a 31-game win streak.
“I’m so excited to get there,” Riemer said. “They are good and I can’t wait to play with all that talent.”
