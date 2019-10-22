After competing individually and earning trips to state every year of their respective high school careers, sisters Cecile and Samantha Fuchs joined forces to compete at No. 1 doubles for the DeForest girls tennis team this season.
“We thought we had a better shot playing together because singles is tough competition,” Cecile said. “We work really good together.”
It proved to be a great decision, as the Fuchs made program history at last weekend’s WIAA Division 1 state tournament at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
The Fuchs not only earned the Norskies first-ever state medal, they claimed a state title.
“It feels really good because we wanted to do this all our lives,” Cecile said. “To do it together and actually win is really cool.”
After entering the tournament as the No. 2 seed, the Fuchs claimed five straight-set victories to garner the crown.
“The girls went 39-0 on the season, which in and of itself is pretty amazing,” DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said. “Anytime they got pushed in a match, which wasn’t that often, they did a great job of problem solving and figuring out how to change things up to neutralize the other team. While all the other teams were pretty close in their matches, the girls marched through. All their years of really hard work really paid off this weekend. I’m really happy for them. They truly deserve the title of State Champions.
The Fuchs were simply dominating on their run to the title. They lost just 13 games the entire tournament.
“It was really cool,” Samantha said. “I have always thought about winning state, so to have that moment was crazy. We actually did it.”
After receiving a bye in the first round, the Fuchs made quick work of New Berlin Eisenhower’s Suzanne Bain and Cindy Liu 6-1, 6-1.
Cecile and Samantha followed it up with a shutout in the third round. They blanked Onalaska’s Faith and Cloe Leithhold 6-0, 6-0.
In the quarterfinals on Friday, the Fuchs sprinted past Homestead’s undefeated duo of Bridget Brown and Ellie Sprinkmann 6-4, 6-1.
Cecile and Samantha knocked off another Homestead tandem in the semifinals. They cruised past Kate Wade and Sasha Shapsis 6-0, 6-3.
In their final display of dominating tennis, the Fuchs thwarted Whitefish Bay’s Elena Deslongchamps and Katie Kavanagh 6-3, 6-0 in the championship match.
“It is really cool and it just shows how hard we worked for this and proved that we are good,” Cecile said. “It felt really good. I was happy with how we played the whole tournament, it was a good way to end my senior year.”
Samantha is happy she got the chance to play with her sister one last time.
“She has shown me what we could be,” Samantha said. “We practice a lot together, so I learned a lot from her. She made me a better player. I kind of look up to her. We know how each other plays and pick each other up.”
Samantha says it will be different not having her sister around next season.
“It is going to be really weird,” Samantha said. “It is hard to think about not having her around. I will be going back to singles.”
