The DeForest boys soccer team could not have asked for a better start to the Badger North Conference season last week. The Norskies kicked off the 2019 conference campaign with a 3-0 shutout of visiting Beaver Dam on Sept. 10.
The win extended DeForest’s win streak to three games. The Norskies are 3-2 overall.
Mount Horeb and Waunakee also won their Badger North opener last week, while Baraboo and Sauk Prairie played to a tie.
The Norskies grabbed momentum right away with a goal by Owen Chambers seven minutes into the contest. Josh Roesel had the assist.
DeForest extended the lead to 2-0 five minutes before the halftime break after Kennedy Wallace put the ball in the net off an assist by Evan Ridd.
The Norskies tacked on an insurance goal in the second half. Nick Anderson scored 14 minutes into the second half. Ridd had the assist.
Phillip McCloskey was in goal for the Norskies and had seven saves to record his second shutout of the season.
Beaver Dam goalie Dalton Jones had eight saves.
DeForest was scheduled to host Madison East last Saturday, but the game was changed to a scrimmage.
The Norskies will take part in the Berlin Invite at 9 a.m. this Saturday.
DeForest will host Reedsburg on Sept. 24 and Stoughton on Sept. 26. Both games will start at 7 p.m.
The Norskies have a key Badger North Conference showdown against Waunakee sset for Oct. 1. The game is slated to start at 7 p.m.
