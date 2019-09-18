The DeForest boys and girls cross country teams took their talents to the River Valley Invite last Saturday. Both finished in the top eight in the Large School Division.
The Norski boys came away with 193 team points to place seventh.
Madison La Follette claimed the Large School Division title with 39 points, followed in the top five by Pleasant Valley (61), Sauk Prairie (92), Mount Horeb (173) and Dodgeville (178).
Meanwhile, the Lady Norskies registered 205 points to place eighth.
Wisconsin Dells garnered the girls crown with 74 points, followed in the top five by Mount Horeb (98), McFarland (124), Madison La Follette (166) and Prairie du Chien (179).
Senior John Roth played a big role in the Norski boys placing in the top 10. He claimed third place in the Large School Division after finishing in 16 minutes, 22.8 seconds.
The Norskies’ Elijah Bauer (17:51.9) and Jackson Grabowski (17:58.6) worked their way to 32nd and 35th place, respectively.
Ferris Wolf (60th, 18:38.0) and Shane VanDommelen (63rd, 18:45.4) were the final two scoring runners for DeForest.
Nathan Neeley (68th, 18:52.1) and Dylan King (75th, 19:05.0) also represented the Norskies on Saturday.
Pleasant Valley’s Max Murphy (15.57.4) captured the individual title.
Freshman Logan Peters had a great race for the Lady Norskies. She finished sixth in the Large School Division with her time of 20:53.5.
Jocelyn Pickhardt was the second Norski runner to cross the finish line. She finished in 22:21.1 to place 36th.
The Norskies had Carleen Snow (22:58.3) and Erica Bodden (22:58.4) place back-to-back in 48th and 49th place, respectively.
Lydia Bauer (23:28.7) closed out the team score for DeForest by placing 66th, while teammate Maddie Martin (24:45.4) placed 87th.
River Valley’s Madison Krey (19:50.0) claimed the individual Large School title.
This Saturday, DeForest will compete in the Wausau East Invite at Tribute Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.