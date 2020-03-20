I’m writing this column the morning after St. Pat’s Day and looking out over a lawn covered with about three inches of snow which fell early this morning. The fresh snow doesn’t pose any problems as I am pretty much keeping to my own place and trying to avoid getting the Coronavirus, which is currently threatening the entire world.
I’ve seen many things happen during my 79 years on earth: the polio disease and finding a vaccine to stop its spread; World War II followed several wars in Korea and the middle east; many happy events and a few sad memories. But in my life I’ve never seen a disease which has spread so quickly and proven so deadly as COVID-19.
According to the World Health Organization there have been 179,111 cases of the virus reported as of March 17, 2020. WHO says the risk level of this virus is very high.
I really miss going up to the DeForest Area Senior Center for my daily exercising and visiting with my friends. I miss going to the DeForest Area Public Library. I look forward to the day when I’ll be able to buy toilet paper at Pick n Save. I will miss going to church and having brunch after services with my fellow senior citizens on Sunday. I’m going to miss watching the NCAA BasketbalI Tournament games. I will miss the Friday Fish Fries. Hopefully, we can slow down the spread of this virus by closing the schools and offices and working from home and closing the restaurants, bars and other public places.
The worst part of the mass closings is that it’s putting a lot of people out of work who really need the money. Sure, I’m inconvenienced by all of the closings, but what are the waitresses, waiters and chefs going to do with the work gone and hungry mouths at home to feed? How are the owners of these businesses going to survive if these closings stretch out for months?
Our economy which looked so good just a few weeks ago, looks pretty bleak with the stock market tanking due to the bad Coronavirus news.
On St. Pat’s night, I drove through DeForest. It gave me a strange and eerie feeling going past all the closed and empty bars and restaurants, and seeing no one on the sidewalks. It just wasn’t natural for a St Pat’s night.
Let’s hope we can stop the spread of this virus and get our lives back to normal. Then a few years from now we can tell our grandkids how we survived the Coronavirus in 2020.
I know it’s a bit late for an Irish joke, but I just heard this on St. Pat’s Day so here goes:
Two Irishmen were drunk after the annual college dinner and wanted to leave the hotel.
“Look how do we get out?,” one asked a porter in a hall.
The porter pointed along the hall. “Turn right at the next corner and go down two steps and you will be in the main hall,” he said.
They staggered on together, turned left and fell down the elevator shaft to the basement.
As they sorted themselves out Paddy said, “If that fellow thinks I’m going down the other step, he’s crazy.”
