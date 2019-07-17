The DeForest Deacons baseball team took a big step toward earning a spot in the Home Talent Eastern Section playoffs after capturing a pair of wins last weekend.
The Deacons defeated the visiting Portage Skeeters 6-2 on Saturday and the visiting Cottage Grove Firemen 6-5 on Sunday.
With its third straight victory, DeForest moved to 7-4 in the Eastern Section. The Deacons are in second place behind Sun Prairie (9-3).
The top four teams in the section make the playoffs. Monona and Montello currently hold on to the final two playoffs spots with matching 6-4 records, but Poynette (7-5), Rio (5-5) and Cottage Grove (5-7) are still in the hunt.
The Deacons will play two more games this weekend. They will play at Poynette at 1 p.m. on Saturday and will host Rio at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
DeForest 6
Portage 2
The Deacons got revenge a month after falling 12-10 to the Skeeters.
DeForest set the tone on Saturday with a three-run outburst in the bottom of the second inning.
The first run in the second scored on an error, while Kyle Trace plated the second run with a ground ball. Brett Vomhof closed out the scoring with an RBI double.
The Deacons went up 4-0 with a run-scoring single by Julian Edwards in the third inning.
Both teams came up with a run in the fifth inning. DeForest got a two-out solo home run from Michael Johnson.
Shawn Held finished off the scoring for DeForest with a run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh.
Portage scored a run in the top of the eighth inning, but it would not be enough.
Edwards led the Deacons at the plate with two hits.
Held pitched the first six innings for DeForest and registered nine strikeouts and five walks.
Taylor Mack, who had two strikeouts and a walk, pitched three innings of relief for the Deacons.
DeForest 6
Cottage Grove 5
After blowing a five-run lead, the Deacons avoided a disaster after getting a walk-off sacrifice fly from George to score Johnson in the bottom of the ninth inning.
DeForest jumped out to a 5-0 lead after scoring two in the fourth and three in the fifth inning.
George and Ryan Dauman had back-to-back run-scoring singles in the bottom of the fourth inning.
DeForest scored its first run in the fifth inning on an error and then George and Dauman again had back-to-back RBI singles.
Cottage Grove started its comeback with two runs in the top of the seventh inning.
The Firemen tied the game in the top of the ninth with a three-run home run by Paul Patten.
In the bottom of the ninth, Johnson reached on an error to open the inning. He moved to third base after back-to-back one-out walks by Edwards and Dryden VanSchoyck. George then followed with a fly ball to right field to plate the winning run.
Kendall Frank, George and Dauman each had two hits for DeForest. VanSchoyck had the only other hit for the Deacons.
Vomhof pitched the first seven innings for DeForest, but Mack got the win in relief. Vomhof finished with eight strikeouts and two walks, while Mack garnered two strikeouts and two walks.
