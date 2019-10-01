The DeForest girls tennis team fell short of claiming its third straight Badger Conference Tournament title last weekend, and had its string of Badger North crowns come to an end.
The Lady Norskies finished fifth overall at the conference tournament with 20 points.
Monona Grove won the tournament title with 34 points, while Beaver Dam was second with 33. Madison Edgewood (29) and Waunakee (24) were third and fourth, respectively.
Beaver Dam claimed the Badger North overall title with 12 points, followed by Waunakee (nine), Sauk Prairie (eight), DeForest (seven), Baraboo (two), Portage (1.5) and Reedsburg (1.5).
The Lady Norskies were led by the sister duo of Cecile and Samantha Fuchs. They claimed a title at No. 1 doubles.
After receiving a bye in the first round, the Fuchs sisters claimed back-to-back shutout wins to earn a spot in the finals. They defeated Waunakee’s Trista Ripp and Sara Sowinski 6-1, 6-0 in the championship match.
“Cecile and Samantha had a bye, so they had a long day of waiting until their match was called, late in the day,” DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said. “They did a great job of settling in and controlling the match. This seemed to be a theme for them as they moved through the bracket. In their three matches, they lost only one game and ended up as conference champions. It was a really nice job by them to seal it up so handily.”
Lauren Armstrong also had a strong tournament run for DeForest. She was the runner-up at No. 2 singles.
“Lauren was a dark horse at No. 2 singles,” Pachal said. “She was unseeded going into the tournament and match by match, wore down her opponents.”
After three wins to earn a spot in the championship match, Armstrong fell 6-4, 6-2 to Monona Grove’s Jewel Lindwall.
“She had a great tournament,” Pachal said. “Hopefully, she can carry some of that momentum into the post season.”
The Norskies had No. 3 Samantha Schaeffer and No. 4 Sydney Hahn go 1-1 in singles play at the conference tournament, while No. 1 Leah Miller lost her only match.
DeForest’s No. 2 doubles team of Mikayla Beckman and Amber Fabian won their first match of the tournament, but were knocked out in the second round.
The Norskies’ No. 3 duo of Ashley Hegarty and Annie Manzi lost their only match last Friday.
DeForest will now prepare for the WIAA postseason. The Norskies will compete in the Division 1 Stoughton Subsectional at 9 a.m. on Oct. 7 and the Oconomowoc Sectional at 9 a.m. on Oct. 9.
Waunakee 4
DeForest 3
The Lady Norskies closed out their Badger North schedule on Sept. 23 with a home dual against Waunakee. The Warriors won two matches in singles play and doubles action to earn the team win.
Miller and Schaeffer both picked up a win in singles play. Miller defeated Jena Opsahl 6-2. 6-3, while Schaeffer downed Alli Larsen 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.
Cecile and Samantha Fuchs had the only doubles win for DeForest. They blanked Trista Ripp and Sara Sowinski 6-0, 6-0.
