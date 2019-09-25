The DeForest prep volleyball team was able keep pace in the Badger North Conference after scoring shutouts over Portage and Beaver Dam last week.
On Sept. 17, the Norskies scored a 25-6, 26-24, 25-13 victory over Portage
Kaycee Meiners led the way in the win with 12 kills, while Natalie Compe finished with nine.
Leah Doucette had 21 assists in the win over the Warriors, while Megan Elvekrog and Mean Mickelson both recorded 11 digs.
DeForest looked just as strong against visiting Beaver Dam on Sept. 19. The Norskies cruised to a 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 victory.
Compe and Meiners combined for 22 kills against the Golden Beavers, while Mickelson and Doucette combined for 30 assists. Morgan Hahn had five blocks.
The Lady Norskies are 3-1 in the Badger North and are in a tie with Reedsburg for second place behind Waunakee (3-0).
On Saturday, DeForest went 3-2 at the Watertown Invite. They scored 2-0 wins over Fort Atkinson, Whitnall and Muskego.
The Norskies knocked off Fort Atkinson 25-23, 25-14. Isabel Burke had six kills in the win, while Doucette registered 11 assists.
DeForest thwarted Whitnall 25-19, 25-14 behind eight kills by Compe. Elvekrog came away with eight digs, while Doucette had a team-high 10 assists.
The Lady Norskies closed out the invite with a 25-22, 25-21 triumph over Muskego.
Compe finished with a team-best 10 kills, Emily BonoAnno tallied 10 digs and Doucette dished out 13 assists against Muskego.
The Norskies lost 25-16, 25-16 to Watertown. Doucette had 10 digs and five assists.
DeForest’s other loss came to Slinger, 27-25, 20-25, 15-8.
Meiners had seven kills against Slinger, while BonoAnno and Mickelson combined for 22 digs. Doucette came away with 11 assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.