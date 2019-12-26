With strong senior leadership and young talented wrestlers, the DeForest prep wrestling team is looking to continue its climb back toward the top of the Badger North Conference during the 2019-2020 season.
“Our numbers are up again this year, which will help us be more competitive,” Norski coach Tyler Rauls said. “It is a lot more fun when you can fill most of the weight classes.”
The Norskies had a turnaround season last year. They finished seventh at the ultra-competitive Badger Conference Tournament. They were fourth among Badger North teams.
DeForest followed up the solid showing at the conference tournament by placing third at the WIAA Waunakee Regional.
The Norskies have a solid foundation to build around, starting with sophomore Brody Hemauer. He was their only state qualifier last season.
On his way to a 34-12 record, Hemauer placed second at the conference tournament and won regional and sectional titles.
“He had an excellent freshman season,” Rauls said. “He will look to build on last year and take it up a notch. I’m excited to see what he can do.”
Hemauer will move from 138 pounds to 160 this season.
Senior Chase Shortreed was making a run at a state appearance last season when an injury ended his year in the first round at sectionals.
“I felt so bad for Chase last year because he put in a lot of work and was the verge of some great things,” Rauls said. “He has put in a lot work in the offseason and I think he is capable of some big things this year.”
Shortreed was a conference runner-up and finished the year 32-13. He will be making the move up from 106 to 113 this season.
Sophomore Brandon Fischer, junior Koby Prellwitz, sophomore Eli Bauer, senior Kyle Blum, Senior Alonzo Blevins and junior Jack Barske also return after earning trips to sectionals last season.
Fischer (22-14) was seventh at the conference meet at 113. He will compete at 138 this season.
Bauer, who is moving from 132 to 145, was fifth at the conference tournament and finished the year 17-11.
Prellwitz, who is back at 152, was 10-12 last season.
On his way to a sectional appearance, Blum earned a record of 11-29. He will again compete at 182.
Barske is making the move from 170 to 195 this season after going 11-24. He will miss the early part of the season as he comes back from an injury.
In his first year of high school wrestling, Blevins went 18-21 and placed eighth in the conference. He will be back at heavyweight.
“Alonzo is a guy we are really excited about, but we have to keep things in perspective, because he really only has two years of wrestling experience,” Rauls said. “I think as he gains confidence, he will only get better.”
Senior Alex Endres (170) and sophomore Jacob Larson (132) also return to the lineup with extensive varsity experience.
“Alex is a kid who works as hard as anyone,” Rauls said. “He is coming off a great season in football and I hope he can keep the momentum going.”
Also looking to make an impact this season are senior Austin Schuster (120), freshman Luke Barske (126), junior Aysha Romeis (132), sophomore Isaah Foges (170), junior Peyton Laufenberg (182), junior Jagger Lokken (195), sophomore Cameron Bendixen (195) and freshman Ben Kriesler (heavyweight).
The Badger North Conference should again be very competitive. Baraboo and Waunakee are the early-season favorites.
“Badger Conference wrestling is the best in the state year-in and year-out,” Rauls said. “Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Waunakee, Sauk Prairie and Portage all have solid teams and it will be battle to the end in the Badger North.”
The Badger Conference tournament will be held in Watertown on Feb. 8.
In the WIAA Division 1 postseason, DeForest will compete in the Middleton Regional on Feb. 15 and the Verona Sectional on Feb. 22.
