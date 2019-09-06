Led by senior John Roth, the DeForest boys cross country team claimed second place at the 33rd annual Norski Invite at Windsor Commons on Thursday.
The Norskies finished with 50 team points to finish second behind Sauk Prairie (38). Wisconsin Rapids was third place with 89 points, while Waunakee (101) followed in fourth.
Roth had an outstanding final run at the Norski Invite, as he claimed the individual title. He finished the course in 16 minutes, 44.69 seconds.
DeForest’s Elijah Bauer (17:51.22) and Jackson Grabowski (18:07.70) finished back-to-back in seventh and eighth place, respectively.
The Lady Norskies finished in eighth place with 197 points.
Shorewood claimed the girls’ title with 45 points, while Wisconsin Rapids (64) and Monona Grove (68) were close behind.
Logan Peters was the only Norski to place in the top 20. The freshman clocked in at 21:23.88 to place 13th.
For more on the invite check back online and in next week’s Times-Tribune.
