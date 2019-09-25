The DeForest boys soccer team had an up-and-down week, as the Norskies dropped a Badger North Conference game and went 2-0-1 at the Berlin Invite.
On Sept. 17, the visiting Norskies were shut out by Baraboo 3-0.
DeForest is 1-1 in Badger North play.
The Norskies turned things around last Saturday to go undefeated in Berlin. The great showing pushed them to 5-3-1 on the year.
The Norskies will take on Stoughton at 7 p.m. tonight at Goodman Pitch at Madison College. They will then play in Waunakee at 7 p.m. on Oct. 1.
Baraboo 3
DeForest 0
Baraboo scored its first victory over the Norskies since 2010.
The Thunderbirds set the tone for the victory with two goals in the first 11 minutes of the game.
Baraboo got on the scoreboard 7:28 into the contest with a goal by Hunter Bielicki.
The Thunderbirds’ grabbed a 2-0 lead at the 10:35 mark with a goal by Johan Lopez.
Bielicki scored the only goal in the second half.
Berlin Invite
DeForest’s defense had a day to remember on Saturday with three shutouts.
The Norskies played Hortonville to a 0-0 tie and scored wins against Manitowoc Lincoln and Winneconne.
DeForest used two first-half goals to blank Manitowoc Lincoln 2-0.
Nick Anderson got the Norskies on the score board six minutes in. Adam Horton had the assist.
Evan Ridd followed with a goal three minutes later.
Norski goalie Phillip McCloskey preserved the shutout with three saves.
DeForest’s offense exploded for a 5-0 victory over Winneconne.
Kennedy Wallace scored the first goal three minutes into the contest off an assist by Drew Ciesielczyk, who scored a few minutes later to increase the lead to 2-0.
The Norskies added three goals in the second half, starting with one from Eliot Pickhardt at the 27-minute mark. Blake Olson had the assist.
Olson also assist on a goal by Horton six minutes later.
Pickhardt closed out the scoring with an unassisted goal.
McCloskey finished with two saves.
