The DeForest prep football team has been making a name for itself on the field this fall. The Norskies are off to a perfect 6-0 start.
The Norskies are also making an impact in the community. Members of the team were part of the Thrivent Action Team who helped a teammate’s family.
The group, led by Thrivent representative Renee Olson, helped with yard work at the home of Rob and Gwen Finley. Gabe Finley is a junior running back for the Norskies.
Gwen Finley has been battling breast cancer.
“We would like to give a heartfelt thanks to the remarkable young men and coaches of the DeForest football team, along with Renee Olson and Thrivent, for providing so much needed yard work during my fight against breast cancer,” Gwen Finley said. “The character, kindness and laughter will be remembered long after the cancer is gone.”
The team completed the work on Sept. 15,
