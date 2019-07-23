The DeForest Area High School cheerleading squad and coaching staff will be holding their annual Norski Youth Cheer Camp Aug. 20-22 from 5-6 p.m. in the Holum Education Center gym.
The camp is open to athletes in kindergarten through fourth grade and features motions, jumps, cheers and a snack and picture with the Norski squad.
Anyone who attends the camp is invited to cheer during the first half of the varsity football game on Friday, Aug. 23.
Registration for the camp is $25 and includes a T-shirt.
For more information or any questions, contact Norski coach Tonia Feldman at tfeldman@deforestschools.org
