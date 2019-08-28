It was a busy week at Madtown BMX, as races were held Aug. 21, 23 and 24.
Leading the charge for local riders on Aug. 21 was Morrisonville’s Jayden Carpenter. He earned wins in the 9-10 Local Open and 9 Expert divisions.
DeForest’s Elijah Pabon was first in the 13-&-Under Pitbike Open and second on the 13 Expert Division, while Chandler Pabon was the runner-up in the 13-&-Under Pitbike Open and 9 Expert.
Maximilian Stenglein of DeForest earned first place in the 8 Novice Division.
Also representing DeForest were Isaak Snortum (second, 9 Novice), Logun Meyer (second 12 Intermediate), Jack Abrams (third 36-40 Intermediate) and Jordan Mennes (third 16 Expert).
Tyler and Matthew Zander represented Windsor on Aug. 21. Tyler was first in 8 Intermediate and fourth in 7-8 Local Open, while Matthew was second in the 13-14 Local Open and third in the 12 Intermediate.
Poynette had Matthew Gulvik win the 7-8 Local Open, while Sydney Wright was third in the 13 Expert Division.
Rounding out the night for local riders was Lodi’s Gauge McConnell and Bryer Caves. McConnell was second in the 8 Intermediate Division and fifth in the 7-8 Local Open, while Caves was the runner-up in the 9-10 Local Open and third in the 10 Intermediate Division.
Aug. 23
Carpenter continued his great week with two more wins on Aug. 23. He topped the field in the 31-&-Over Local Open and 10 Intermediate.
Gulvik was also a double winner. He claimed the 7-8 Local Open and 8 Expert.
Tyler Wright of Poynette won the 26-40 Intermediate Division, while his sister, Sydney, was third in 13 Expert.
Ryder Redell led Lodi riders with a win in the 12 Novice Division, while McConnell was third in the 7-8 Local Open and 8 Intermediate.
Todd Pefier was the lone Windsor athlete. He was fourth in the 36-40 Intermediate Division.
Representing DeForest was Cole Abrams (second 12 Intermediate), Mennes (third 36-40 Intermediate), Jack Abrams (fifth 36-40 Intermediate) and Elijah Pabon (second 12 Expert).
Aug. 24
Gulvik finished off his great week with wins in the 7-8 Local Open and 8 Expert on Aug. 24.
Tyler Wright was the only other Poynette rider. He was first in the 36-40 Intermediate Division.
Tyler Zander came out on top in the 8 Intermediate Division and was second in the 7-8 Local Open, while Matthew Zander was second in 12 Intermediate and fifth in the 11-12 Local Open.
Snortum led DeForest riders with a win in the 9 Novice Division, while Derek Klein was the runner-up in the 11-12 Local Open and 13 Expert.
Also turning in outstanding performances for DeForest were Chandler Pabon (seventh 11-12 Local Open; third 10 Intermediate), Justin Molitor (second 12 Novice), Brody Kulow (third 14 Novice), Cole Abrams (third 12 Intermediate), Jack Abrams (third 36-40 Intermediate) and Mennes (fourth 36-40 Intermediate).
Carpenter placed third in 15 Cruiser and fourth in 10 Intermediate.
Lodi had McConnell place second in 8 Intermediate, while Redell was third in 12 Novice.
