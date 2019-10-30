The DeForest girls swim team put the finishing touches on its regular season with a dominating 120-47 Badger North Conference victory over visiting Portage on Oct. 22.
DeForest opened the dual with the 200-yard medley relay of Jenna Willis, Haley Willis, Ava Boehning and Carly Oosterhof taking first place with their time 2 minutes, 5.18 seconds, while Danika Tyler, Emalia Reiche, Mackenzi Matson and Olivia Miller were third (2:09.64).
Haley Willis followed it up with a win in the 200 freestyle (2:02.69), while Miller was third (2:15.44).
The Lady Norskies’ Valarie Berkley was the runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:32.04), while Maddie Chrisinger was third (2:49.52).
The Norskies had Oosterhof (:25.66), Jenna Willis (:26.98) and Matson (:28.51) sweep the top three spots in the 50 freestyle.
Matson touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly (1:06.90), while Jenna Willis (1:13.39) was third.
DeForest pulled off another sweep in the 100 freestyle, thanks to the efforts of Haley Willis (:57.70), Jillian Starin (1:05.58) and Sarah Hill (1:06.47).
Oosterhof garnered her second individual win in the 500 freestyle with her time of 5:33.14. Reiche came in third (5:57.10).
DeForest’s foursome of Boehning, Matson, Starin and Haley Willis claimed top honors in the 200 freestyle relay (1:54.41), while Hill, Samantha Casper, Chrisinger and Berkley were second (2:04.24).
The Lady Norskies continued their dominance with a sweep in the 100 backstroke. Tyler (1:10.50), Hill (1:20.76) and Casper (1:26.98) claimed the top three spots.
Miller, Reiche, Berkley and Oosterhof concluded the meet by winning the 400 freestyle relay (4:01.29), while Jenna Willis, Tyler, Starin and Boehning were second (4:06.90).
The Lady Norskies will travel to Baraboo for their next two meets. This Saturday, they will be in Baraboo for the Badger North Conference Meet at 11 a.m. Then on Nov. 9, they will return for a WIAA Division 2 sectional at 1 p.m.
