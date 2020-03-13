In front of a crowd of only family members, the DeForest boys basketball team put together its best performance of the season in its WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal in McFarland on Thursday.
The third-seeded Norskies treated the small contingent to an impressive 66-57 victory over top-seeded Stoughton.
DeForest will face Elkhorn in the sectional final in Oregon at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The Elks defeated Waukesha West 46-36 on Thursday.
The Norskies are a win away from just their second ever trip to the state tournament. Their only other appearance came in 2012.
DeForest trailed just once during Thursday’s semifinal after the Vikings scored the first basket of the game. The Norskies followed the opening basket with six straight points to take control.
The Norskies went up 22-13 with 6 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the first half after a basket in the paint by Trey Schroeder.
Stoughton cut the lead to two, 22-20, following seven straight points by Adam Hobson.
DeForest scored the final 12 points of the first half and led 34-20 at halftime.
The Norskies led by as many as 15 points, 49-34, in the second half.
Hobson got the Vikings back in the game 11 unanswered points to trim the deficit to 53-50 with 4:52 remaining.
However, DeForest closed the game on a 13-7 run.
Jahyl Bonds led the Norskies with 16 points, while Max Weisbrod and Schroeder finished with 15 each.
Habson led all scorers with 39 points.
Check back online and in next week’s Times-Tribune for more on the sectional semifinal.
