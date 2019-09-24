After a bit of a stumble early in a Badger North Conference tussle with host Sauk Prairie, the DeForest prep football team came alive and rolled past the Eagles like they had in their previous four games this season.
The Norskies remained undefeated with a 50-13 thrashing of Sauk Prairie.
DeForest is now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Badger North Conference. The Norskies have outscored their opponents 247-20 this season.
The Norskies found themselves in a hole early after Sauk Prairie scored the only points of the first quarter.
The Eagles’ Tyler Uselman caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Parker Breunig to take an early 7-0 advantage.
DeForest took its first lead, one it would not relinquish, after quarterback Trey Schroeder hit Hayden Rauls for an 8-yard scoring strike. The Norskies converted a two-point play to go up 8-7.
Schroeder followed it up with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Lane Larson to put DeForest up 15-7.
The Norskies then turned to their ground game to take control of the tilt. Gabe Finley busted loose for a 37-yard touchdown run, while Evan Armstrong followed with a 33-yard scamper.
Sauk Prairie cut the lead to 29-13 with a 6-yard touchdown run by Breunig.
Armstrong closed out the third quarter with a 23-yard scoring run.
Schroeder opened the fourth quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run.
The Norskies closed out their scoring with a 21-yard punt return for a touchdown by Cole Yocum.
DeForest finished the game with 317 yards of offense, including 202 on the ground.
Armstrong ended the game with 82 yards rushing and two touchdowns on eight carries, while Finley added 78 yards and a score on nine attempts.
Schroeder finished the game 8-of-12 passing for 96 yards and two touchdowns.
Larson led Norski receivers with four catches for 56 yards and a touchdown.
DeForerst’s defense limited the Eagles to 202 yards of offense, including only 21 through the air.
Yocum paced the Norskies with eight tackles and one tackle for loss. Marlon Cystrunk and Trace Grundahl both recorded six tackles, while Trey Warne and Edwyn Erickson each had a sack.
Cystrunk and Bryce Jacobson both had interceptions for DeForest, while Alonzo Blevins recovered a fumble.
Uselman led Sauk Prairie’s offense with 62 yards rushing on eight carries.
The Norskies will host Mount Horeb at 7 p.m. this Friday for Homecoming.
