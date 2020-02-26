The 46th Annual American Birkebeiner was held in Hayward under ideal winter and snow conditions with over 7,000 skiers from 47 States and countries participating in multiple racing events last weekend.
Last Thursday, Lodi’s Rachel Campbell took ninth with her dog Bridger in the 3k Skijoring event in downtown Hayward. Middle school racer Grace Schilling skied the girls U14 Junior Birkie for the first time.
On Friday, Ice Age Nordic skier Todd Niles crushed the 29k Korteloppet Skate Race with a time of 1:31, followed by teammates Peyton Meyer (1:54), Cameron Donarski (1:56), Anna Vanderhoef (1:59), Julia Kashuk (2:16) and Derek Longua (2:18). Rachel Campbell finished the Korte Skate in 1:45. Former Lodi High School athletes Joe Detmer and Pat Detmer finished in 2:01 and 2:26, respectively.
In the Korteloppet 29k Classical Race, Ice Age Nordic’s Amelia Heider led the pack with a time of 2:03, followed by teammates Norah Lee (2;07), Hannah Heider (2;12), and Tori Falk (2;20). Ice Age alumnus Maddie Lee took first in her age group with a time of 2:10, while Dan Heider led the adult group with a 2:11 finish. Also performing well were Paula Tonn (2;26), Dale Fanney (2;27), Fred Hofmann (2:49), Ron Fabrizius (2:54), Ken Detmer (3:07), Lisa Lee (3:45) and Mike Lee (3:52).
On Saturday, the 51k American Birkebeiner Skate race was won by Norwegian Niklaus Dyrhaug in 1:59 and Australian Jessica Yeaton for the Women. Local skaters included Ice Age alumni Syd Endres (3:32), Cory Conway (4:20) and Lucas Thompson (3:38). Other local skaters were Michelle Hauser (5:12), Mike Conway (3:27) and Bill Nelson (4:25).
The 54 kilometer Classical race was won by Peter Holmes of Ketchum, Idaho in 2:26 and Nicole Bathe of Madison (representing Great Britain) in 2:49. Ice Age Nordic treasurer Kraig Reynolds finished in 3:58, with Ice Age alumnus Jacob Pellmann (3:27) and Poynette’s Bruce Henderson (5:08) also competed.
(0) comments
