Getting the season off to a good start was a top priority for the DeForest prep football team heading into last Friday’s 2019 opener against visiting Madison Edgewood. The Norskies had dropped their last three season openers.
The Norskies got exactly what they were looking for with a 47-0 thrashing of the Crusaders. It is their first season-opening win since 2015.
“After losing the first game the last three years, it feels really good,” DeForest senior defensive end Trey Warne said. “We did a lot of good things, but there is still a lot we can do better.”
DeForest was dominant on both sides of the ball. The Norskies outgained Edgewood 471-86 in total offense.
“It was not a bad night,” Norski coach Mike Minick said. “We had a few things we were frustrated with. What I really liked was how hard and physical we played.”
The Norskies racked up 390 yards on the ground, while holding the Crusaders to -12.
In his first game at running back at the varsity level, senior Alex Endres fueled the Norskies’ rushing attack with 138 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries.
“It was great to get out there and hit somebody in a different color jersey,” Endres said. “It really felt great. I had some first-game jitters, but after the first drive they were gone. I’ve been waiting since my sophomore year to run the ball. To finally be able to do it was great.”
Gabe Finley also rushed for over 100 yards for DeForest. He finished with 125 yards on 11 attempts.
Norski senior quarterback Trey Schroeder rushed for 81 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. He was also 8-for-13 passing for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Senior Lane Larson led DeForest’s receiving core with six catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.
After an interception on their first drive, the Norskies got on the scoreboard with on its second possession. Endres capped off an 80-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. The extra-point kick was no good.
“He is a really good player,” Minick said about Endres. “He runs hard.”
One play after Trace Grundahl returned an interception to the Edgewood 4-yard line, Endres ran the ball into the end zone to increase the lead to 12-0. The extra-point kick was no good.
“The guys opened up some big holes and our running backs ran hard,” Minick said.
On its fourth possession of the game, the Norskies drove 63 yards in seven plays and got a 16-yard touchdown pass from Schroeder to Larson.
Bennett Girten kicked the extra-point kick to increase the lead to 19-0 with 10 minutes, 28 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Norskies got a little tricky for their fourth touchdown of the game. Facing fourth-and-5 from the Crusader 41-yard line, they perfectly executed a fake punt. Endres took a handoff and raced down the sideline for a touchdown.
Girten added the extra-point kick to increase the margin to 26-0 with 3:32 left in the half.
The Norskies did not take their foot off the gas pedal in the second half. They opened the third quarter with a 75-yard scoring drive, which was capped off by a 1-yard scoring plunge by Schroeder.
Jagger Lokken added the extra-point kick to up the lead to 33-0.
After an interception by Deven Magli, DeForest also scored on its second drive of the second half. Schroeder ran the ball in from 12 yards out and Lokken added the extra-point kick to push the lead to 40-0.
The Norskies turned to their backups in the fourth quarter and they delivered the seventh and final touchdown of the night. Backup quarterback Bryce Jacobsen had a 3-yard touchdown run. Lokken added his third extra-point kick.
“I’m very proud of that group,” Minick said. “Those guys are our future, so it was great to get them in there. I was happy with what they did.”
Trey Warne led DeForest’s effort on defense with three sacks, while Edwyn Erickson had one.
“It was a lot of fun out there,” Warne said. “It is a great group to be around.”
The Norskies will be on the road for the first time this Friday. They will play a 7 p.m. Badger Conference crossover game at Fort Atkinson.
DeForest will kick off its Badger North Conference schedule on Sept. 6 at Reedsburg.
