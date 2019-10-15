The DeForest boys soccer team had its five-game win streak come to an end on Oct. 8 after falling 4-1 to Sauk Prairie at Madison College.
The Norskies were then blanked by Waunakee 4-0 at Madison college on Oct. 11
DeForest snapped its losing streak last Saturday with a 2-1 non-conference victory over host Waukesha North.
With last week’s action, the Norskies moved to 9-5-1 overall and 2-3 in the Badger North Conference.
The Norskies will close out the regular season tonight. They will play at Portage-Poynette at 5:30 p.m.
DeForest earned the seventh seed in the WIAA Division 2 playoffs and will host 10th-seeded East Troy/Palmyra-Eagle on Oct. 22.
Sauk Prairie 4
DeForest 1
The first half of the Badger North showdown was very competitive. Sauk Prairie clung to a 1-0 halftime lead.
The Eagles’ Evan Carlson scored the lone goal of the first half 16 minutes into play.
The lead grew to 2-0 with an early second-half goal by Sam Drescher.
DeForest cut the lead in the lead in half at the 50-minute mark with a goal by Drew Ciesielczyk. Evan Ridd had the assist.
However, Sauk Prairie answered with late goals by Quinn Baier and Carlson.
Waunakee 4
DeForest 0
Like against Sauk Prairie, the Norskies hung with Waunakee in the first half. The game was scoreless at halftime.
But, the Warriors dominated the second half with four goals.
Nathan Dresen got the Warriors on the scoreboard five minutes into the second half on an assist by Jacob Mouille.
Mouille then scored less three minutes later.
Jackson Ehle increased the lead to 3-0 at the 65-minute mark, while Mouille scored the final Warrior goal.
Norski goalie Phillip McCloskey had eight saves.
DeForest 2
Waukesha North 1
No game information was available.
