When the day started on March 12, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding not only high school sports in Wisconsin, but the well-being of citizens across the United State due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With all of the craziness surrounding the outbreak, there was no guarantee the DeForest boys basketball team would play its WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal against Stoughton in McFarland.
“To start the morning it didn’t feel like a game day,” Norski sophomore Max Weisbrod said. “It was all making me crazy. We then all got together in second hour and decided to lock in, no matter if the crowd is there or not. We just had to do, what we had to do.”
The WIAA decided to go ahead with the sectional games, but limited the number of fans who could be in attendance.
“This has happened so fast that you just try to go with the flow and try to make it work for the kids,” DeForest athletic director Mike McHugh said. “We just want the kids to have the experience they have earned. It was a test to see how much they wanted it as a team because they were not going to get to play in front of their classmates. This was all about them.”
While some of the sectional semifinal games were played with no crowd, players from DeForest and Stoughton were allowed to purchase four tickets each for their families.
“This gym would be packed under normal circumstances and I know the boys were looking forward to that experience,” said Jenny Elvekrog, whose son, Alex, is a senior for the Norskies. “They have been robbed of it. I think it was a good call to play the game, but it is sad at the same time.
“It has been really weird,” she added. “We don’t know if there will be a state tournament even if we get there. It breaks your heart because of all the hard work they have put in over the years.”
There indeed would be no state tournament. Just two hours after the Norskies claimed a 66-57 victory over Stoughton, the rest of the season for both girls and boys basketball was canceled.
“It is hard to stay focused when everything is crazy,” DeForest senior Trey Schroeder said. “But, we have been preparing for this moment.”
Schroeder is one of seven seniors who had their careers come to an end one win away from earning the program’s second-ever trip to state.
“This is really hard on the seniors because this is their final chance,” said Jay Houser, whose son, Justin, is a junior for the Norskies. “I feel bad for them.”
Even before finding out the season would end with the sectional semifinal game, Norski coach Craig Weisbrod was disappointed his players would not get to enjoy the normal playoff experience.
“It is a weird feeling right now, because we talked to the kids about how special sectionals are,” Weisbrod said. “The things I wished for our kids was to be able to feel the sectional experience, because I think it is better than state. The other thing I was bummed for them about was that they didn’t get to play in front of their buddies. Some of those guys have been traveling to every game and we love that group. It would have been nice to have them in the gym.”
The winter sports season has ended but the uncertainty surrounding high school sports will continue with the spring programs. The WIAA has officially halted the spring season and no date has been set to resume.
“In the back of my mind I’m thinking we are going to have an abbreviated season,” McHugh said. “We will have to condense things into a short period to get them ready for the postseason series. But right now, we don’t know what is going to happen.”
