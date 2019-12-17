The DeForest boys swim team found out firsthand how competitive the Badger North Conference will be this season when the Norskies competed in the conference relays in Baraboo on Dec. 10.
The Norskies finished the night with 68 points to place fifth.
“We had a solid night with some very good swims,” DeForest coach Matt Engelhardt said. “Our conference is looking to be very tough this year and it showed on Tuesday night. We have a lot of young guys with limited experience, so the learning curve is pretty steep this early. Our goal going forward this year is just going to be getting better every day and hopefully being able to put it all together at the end of the season.”
Baraboo and Sauk Prairie tied for the title with 100 points apiece, while McFarland (94) and Waunakee (82) were third and fourth, respectively.
“I knew the relay meet would be tough for us because it requires a lot of depth to compete, which we just don’t quite have yet,” Engelhardt said. “At this point, we are just looking to improve every week and I liked what I saw on Tuesday.”
The Norskies came away with titles in the 300 butterfly and Junior/Senior 200 freestyle relays. Ben Ramminger, Ferris Wolf and Evan Ridd had a winning time of 2 minutes, 55.37 seconds in the 300 butterfly, while Wolf, Ridd, Ben Jaccard and Ramminger turned in a time of 1:35.99 in the Junior/Senior 200 freestyle.
Ridd, Wolf, Zak Nowakowski and Ramminger were the runner-ups in the 400 medley relay (4:05.57).
Dylan King, Ayden McCloskey, Rhett Parker and Nowakowski swam their way to third place in the Freshman/Sophomore 200 freestyle (1:49.63), while Wolf, Ramminger, Ridd and Nowakowski were fourth in the 400 medley relay (3:59.12).
DeForest was fifth in the 800 freestyle (8:59.03; Jaccard, Reid Morauske, McCloskey, King), 100 freestyle (:49.95; King, Korbin Eisler, Wyatt Treinen, McCloskey), 300 backstroke (3:32.69; Jaccard, Caden Herrick, Morauske) and 400 freestyle (3:57.39; Jaccard, King, Morauske, Nowakowski).
The Norskies added a seventh-place finish in the 300 breaststroke (4:15.45; Herrick, Parker, McCloskey) and eighth-place finish in the 200 medley (2:17.61; Herrick, Parker, Bryce Morauske, Eisler).
Fort Invite
Last Saturday, the Norskies came away with 121 points to place eighth at the Fort Atkinson Invite.
Sun Prairie easily claimed the team title with 499.5 points, followed in the top five by Verona (357), Edgewood (231), McFarland (200.5) and Monona Grove (178).
Ramminger led the way for DeForest with a pair of individual titles. He earned wins in the 200 freestyle (1:47.04) and 500 freestyle (4:49.96).
Wolf had the only other individual top-10 finishes. He was ninth in the 50 freestyle (:25.39) and 100 freestyle (:52.27).
The Norskies’ foursome of Wolf, Ramminger, Ridd and Jaccard were sixth in the 200 medley relay (1:47.20) and 400 freestyle relay (3:34.16).
