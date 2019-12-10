The DeForest girls basketball team had a very busy second week of the season. The Norskies played three games last week.
The Lady Norskies opened the week with a 68-54 non-conference victory over visiting Lakeside Lutheran on Dec. 3.
“We wanted to play a faster paced game with Lakeside and were able to speed them up and force them into 30 turnovers,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said. “I liked how we ran the floor and found teammates in transition.”
DeForest put together a great effort both offensive and defensively in a 67-16 Badger North Conference opening victory over Baraboo last Friday.
“We had 14 players score in a game we were simply trying to be at our best,” Schwenn said. “Baraboo is in a bit of a rebuilding mode, but our kids came to play. Our bench energy was great throughout the game.”
In a battle of ranked teams on Saturday, the sixth-ranked Norskies lost 54-48 to ninth-ranked Onalaska.
“It was a combination of an off-day shooting and poor transition defense that forced us to play from behind,” Schwenn said. “It was a really good game between two teams that hope to win a lot of games this season. I was very proud of how we rebounded the basketball throughout the game. We will definitely learn from this game and that is why we schedule these non-conference games.”
With their first loss of the season, the Lady Norskies fell to 4-1 overall.
The Norskies will play their next four games at home, starting with a 7:15 p.m. Badger North Conference tilt against Portage this Saturday.
DeForest 68
Lakeside 54
After beating Lakeside Lutheran by three points, 55-52, a year ago, DeForest used a big first half to easily take care of the Warriors.
The Lady Norskies sprinted to a 40-18 halftime lead.
Lakeside turned things around offensively in the second half, but the damage was already done.
The Warriors outscored DeForest 36-28 in the second half.
Grace Roth led the way for the Norskies with 24 points, while Maggie Trautsch chipped in 16. Megan Mickelson contributed eight points.
Mickelson grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds, while Roth added eight.
Sam Schaeffer and Roth both had three assists.
Lauren Thiele was the only Warrior to score in double figures. She finished with 10 points.
DeForest 67
Baraboo 16
The Norskies swept the Thunderbirds last season and are halfway to another sweep after the latest win.
DeForest had another big first half. The Norskies held Baraboo to just three points.
The Lady Norskies held an impressive 46-3 halftime lead.
The Norskies slowed down a bit in the second half, but stilt outscored the Thunderbirds 21-13.
Roth erupted for 17 points in the win, while Jaelyn Derlein scored 14 off the bench.
Mickelson and Morgan Hahn both had six rebounds for DeForest.
Carly Moon led Baraboo with seven points.
Onalaska 54
DeForest 48
Onalaska used a second-half surge to slip past the Norskies.
The Hilltoppers opened the game with a 17-8 run.
DeForest battled back to tie the game at 25, then Schaeffer hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to put the Norskies up 28-25 at halftime.
Onalaska controlled the action in the second half and outscored DeForest 29-20.
Mickelson, Trautsch and Roth all scored 13 points for DeForest.
Roth grabbed a team-best 12 rebounds, while Mickelson and Taylor Tschumper had nine each.
Lexi Miller and Molly Garrity both scored 14 points for Onalaska, while Olivia Gamoke chipped in 10.
