A strong finish at the three-throw line helped the DeForest girls basketball team earn its third straight victory over long-time rival Waunakee last Friday.
The Norskies scored their final seven points from the free-throw line to capture a 61-53 Badger North Conference victory.
“We did what we needed to do to get the win,” DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn said. “They girls did a great job from the free-throw line when it mattered most.”
The Lady Norskies have won three straight games to improve to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Badger North. They are tied with Beaver Dam atop the conference standings.
“We have a lot of growth still with this group,” Schwenn said. “We have eight seniors, but we have some other players who contribute who are seeing their first varsity experience. They will continue working on feeling comfortable with each other on the court, which should help with confidence.”
The first half was a very close battle. Neither team was able to pull away.
The game was tied at 29 at halftime.
“I thought the guard play by both teams was very good,” Schwenn said.
Waunakee jumped out to a 36-33 early in the second half, but DeForest scored seven straight points to go up 40-36 with 10 minutes, 53 seconds remaining.
The Warriors grabbed momentum back and garnered a 48-42 advantage.
The Lady Norskies regained the lead, 50-48, with an 8-0 spurt, fueled by three-pointers by Maggie Trautsch and Sam Schaeffer. Trautsch also hit two free throws during the run.
With the game tied at 52, DeForest took the lead for good with a basket by Grace Roth with a minute remaining.
After a free throw by the Warriors, the Norskies scored the final seven points of the game from the free-throw line.
Roth, Natalie Compe and Trautsch each hit a pair of free throws in the final run.
DeForest finished the game 22-of-28 from the free-throw line, while Waunakee was 18-of-26.
Trautsch, who had to sit out a chunk of the second half with foul trouble, came away with a game-high 16 points. She was 6-for-6 from the free-throw line and had two three-pointers.
Roth, who was 4-for-4 from the line, finished with 12 points, while Jaelyn Derlein contributed nine.
“We had a lot of balance across the board,” Schwenn said. “We got contributions from a lot of different girls, which is what the team is all about.”
The Norskies had Compe, Schaeffer and Megan Mickelson come away with seven points.
“Our girls have played a lot together and they complement each other very well,” Schwenn said. “All 16 girls do a really nice job of working hard.”
Kailee Meeker was the only Warrior to score in double figures. She finished with 14 points, while teammate Melanie Watson added nine.
The Lady Norskies will also be at home for their next two games. They host a non-conference game against Sun Prairie this Friday, followed by a conference game against Mount Horeb on Jan. 3. Both games will start at 7:15 p.m.
