Sisters Cecile and Samantha Fuchs are headed back to the WIAA Division 1 state tennis tournament after punching their ticket at the Oconomowoc Sectional on Oct. 9.
The fabulous DeForest duo remained undefeated after going 3-0 at the sectional at No. 1 doubles.
Cecile Fuchs is the first Norski to qualify for state all four years, while Samantha earned her third trip to state. They both previously qualified in singles play.
Cecile and Samantha Fuchs opened the sectional with a 6-0, 6-0 shutout of Janesville Parker’s Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes.
In the semifinals, the Fuchs’ netted a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Badger’s Ava Anderson and Lillie Ripkey.
Samantha and Cecile then claimed the sectional title with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Oconomowoc’s Sarah Kopfer and Aubrey Berther.
“They were really challenged for the first time this season,” DeForest coach Kristin Pachal said. “The Oconomowoc team was tough. They really had to fight for this victory and it was good to see them stretched. This matched really highlighted what a great doubles team they are and all the hard work they have put in over the year.”
With their 34-0 record this season, Cecile and Samantha Fuchs earned the No. 2 seed at the state tournament, which runs this Friday and Saturday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. They will receive a bye in the first round and will play their first match at 10:15 a.m. on Friday.
The Fuchs were the only Norskies to compete at the sectional.
Subsectional
Cecile and Samantha Fuchs advanced to the sectional after shutting out Madison La Follette’s Grace Klunge and Annabelle Reynolds 6-0, 6-0 at the Stoughton Subsectional on Oct. 7.
The No. 3 team of Ashley Hegarty and Annie Manzi had the only other doubles victory for DeForest. They defeated Stoughton’s Elizabeth Balthazar 6-4, 6-3 before losing 6-3, 6-1 to Monona Grove’s Mary Clark and Maggie Davis.
The Norskies’ No. 2 duo of Mikayla Beckman and Amber Fabian had their season come to an end in the first round with a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Monona Grove’s Colleen Ross and Paige Hanson.
Lauren Armstrong had the only singles win for the Lady Norskies. She won 6-4, 7-5 over Stoughton’s Karlie Halverson in the first round at No. 2 singles. She fell 6-3, 6-2 to Monona Grove’s Jewel Lindwall in the second round.
At No. 1 singles, DeForest’s Leah Miller dropped a 6-2. 6-2 decision to Lauren Hope-Bruemmer.
The Norskies’ Samantha Schaeffer lost 6-3, 7-6 to La Follette’s Claire Schmitt at No. 3 singles.
At No. 4 singles, DeForest’s Sydney Hahn was tripped up by La Follette’s Emily Zamber 6-2, 6-2.
