Sparked by a title in the 400 freestyle relay, the DeForest girls swim team was the runner-up at the last Saturday’s Badger North Conference Meet in Baraboo.
The Norskies finished with 375 team points to place second behind Waunakee (475). The Warriors earned the fifth straight conference title.
Baraboo came in third with 336 points, followed by Sauk Prairie (300), River Valley (206), Lodi (173), Beaver Dam (172.5) and Portage (128.5).
The Lady Norskies had the foursome of Ava Boehning, Haley Willis, Olivia Miller and Carly Oosterhof claim the title in the 400 freestyle relay with their time of 3 minutes, 43.95 seconds. Jessica Camarato, Danika Tyler, Emalia Reiche and Mackenzi Matson came in sixth (3:59.67).
Oosterhof, Jenna Willis, Haley Willis and Boehning were the runner-ups in the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.34), while Camarato, Jenna Willis, Tyler and Miller were third in the 200 medley relay (1:56.92).
The Norskies did not have any individual champions, but Boehning and Oosterhof both earned second-place medals.
Boehning was the runner-up in the 50 freestyle (:25.37) and third in the 100 freestyle (:56.34).
Oosterhof touched the wall second in the 100 freestyle (:55.48), to go along with a sixth-place finish in the 100 backstroke (1:04.50).
Jenna Willis picked up big points by placing third in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.53) and fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:22.97).
Haley Willis helped the cause by placing fourth in the 500 freestyle (5:35.86) and sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:04.55).
Matson was seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:43.18) and eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:08.27), while Miller was eighth in the 50 freestyle (:26.40) and 100 freestyle (:57.87).
Tyler was the only other Norski to place in the top 10 in two individual events. She was 10th in the 200 individual medley (2:29.64) and 100 butterfly (1:07.31).
Reiche was ninth in the 500 freestyle (5:47.64), while Camarato earned ninth place in the 100 backstroke (1:06.56).
The Norskies will return to Baraboo this Saturday for a WIAA Division 2 sectional. The first events are set for 1 p.m.
The WIAA Division 2 state meet is set for 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the UW Natatorium in Madison.
