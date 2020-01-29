A second-half surge by Stoughton spelled doom for the DeForest boys basketball team at the Badger Challenge at Edgewood last Saturday.
The game was tied at halftime, but the Vikings pulled away for a 75-61 victory.
“We are capable of getting stops when we need it, but couldn’t put them together in the second half,” Norski coach Craig Weisbrod said. “In big games, everybody has to step up and make plays. We look forward to seeing them again down the road.”
The loss snapped the Norskies’ three-game win streak. They dropped to 9-3 overall.
“Offensively, we shot 38 percent,” Weisbrod said. “We definitely left some out there. We had some good shots that did not fall.”
The teams traded baskets for most of the first half.
Neither team had a lead bigger than three points in the first half.
The game was tied at 28 at halftime.
“We weren’t great on defense in first half, but we thought we were in good shape,” Weisbrod said.
The Norskies took their final lead of the game, 36-35, after a basket by Colby Hartig with 14 minutes, 55 seconds remaining.
Stoughton followed with a 6-0 run to take the lead for good.
The Vikings blew the game open in the final 10 minutes. Leading 43-41, they closed the game with a 32-20 surge.
“We lost out on a lot of loose ball battles,” Weisbrod said. “We were a little flat.”
Max Weisbrod, who drained four three-pointers, led the Norskies with 26 points.
Jahyl Bonds (12) and Hartig (10) also scored in double figures for DeForest.
Deven Magli had a team-high seven rebounds for the Norskies, while Weisbrod, Bonds and Jack Creger chipped in five each.
Trey Schroeder paced DeForest’s offense with six assists, while Weisbrod and Bonds led the defense with three steals each.
Adam Hobson led the charge for the Vikings with 20 points, while Cael McGee finished with 18.
Nathan Hutcherson (11) and Konner Knauf (10) also scored in double figures for Stoughton.
The Norskies will resume Badger North Conference play on Friday. They will host Beaver Dam at 7:15 p.m.
DeForest will travel to Oshkosh to face Lourdes Academy in a 3 p.m. non-conference game on Saturday.
