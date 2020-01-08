The Ice Age Nordic ski team traveled to Lapham Peak State Park for the Peak Nordic Invitational on Jan.4. Ice Age placed third in both the girls and boys divisions.
In the Girls 5-kilometer high school race, Nora Lee paced the Ice Age girls with a 13th-place finish in 12 minutes, 11 seconds, followed by Amelia Heider (15th), Hannah Heider (17th), Anna Vanderhoef (20th) and Tori Falk (24th).
Peak Nordic won the girl’s event, while BlackHawk from Middleton second. Ice finished ahead of North Kettle Moraine and Madison.
In the boy’s race, Ice Age had Todd Niles finish in 10th place with a his time of 10:22, followed by Wyatt Bennett (13th), Nathan Ducat (17th), Peyton Meyer (22nd) and Nolan Feasel (23rd).
The Ice Age boys finished third ahead of North Kettle Moraine and Madison, but behind first-place Peak Nordic and second-place BlackHawk.
This week Ice Age will travel to Wausau for the Snekkevik 6k Classical race. Despite a lack of local snow, there is abundant snow cover north of a line from Black River Falls to Sheboygan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.